Surprise at Zarzuela: the rumor about Queen Sofía's private trips is confirmed

Palacio de la Zarzuela is once again at the center of controversy after one of the rumors that had been circulating during the summer was confirmed. Queen Sofía frequently uses Falcon fleet planes for her private trips. Although the use of these aircraft by state authorities is common, the revelation that Sofía uses them for her travels has caused surprise.

The Falcon aircraft fleet, made up of seven planes based in Torrejón de Ardoz, is part of the 45th Wing of the Air and Space Force.

| Europa Press

Their mission is clear: to ensure the transportation of authorities within and outside the country. These private jets, however, have been the subject of recurring controversy due to the alleged indiscriminate use by various public officials.

Doña Sofía has used these planes for her private trips

In the case of Palacio de la Zarzuela, the Falcons are used for both official trips and private journeys. Thanks to air tracking tools, in recent years itineraries that were not included in the official agenda have been revealed. For example, it became known that Queen Sofía traveled to Palma de Mallorca aboard one of these planes during her visits to Palacio de Marivent.

| Europa Press

The issue has caused great controversy because, as of today, there is no clear regulation that determines who can use the Falcon or under what circumstances. Although the Transparency Council has repeatedly insisted on the need to publish detailed information about the trips and passengers of this fleet.

Everyone outside Zarzuela can follow Queen Sofía's travel itineraries through tracking apps

Security limitations have prevented that information from reaching citizens in its entirety. That's why flight tracking, carried out mostly by enthusiasts and digital platforms, has become the main source for uncovering these trips.

In Zarzuela, far from denying the fact, it is acknowledged that Queen Sofía uses the Falcons for her long-distance trips. It is emphasized that this is a common resource in the institution and that its use is fully justified for logistical and security reasons. Nevertheless, the confirmation of these private trips continues to cause astonishment, reigniting the debate about transparency in the use of public resources by the monarchy.