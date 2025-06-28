Kate Middleton's unexpected tribute to Lady Di

Kate Middleton has once again become the center of attention thanks to one of her most anticipated public appearances of the year. Princess of Wales has traveled to Glasgow to serve as the sponsor of HMS Glasgow, the new Royal Navy warship, in an event full of symbolism, tradition, and, of course, style.

The ceremony, which included the traditional moment of smashing a bottle against the ship's hull—in this case, a bottle of Scotch whisky—was followed with anticipation by both the attending public and international media.

An outfit full of meaning

Beyond naval and military protocol, Kate Middleton has managed to use fashion as a powerful language to send a message of tribute and continuity. Her choice was a navy blue coat-dress by Suzannah London, fitted and with white details on the collar, cuffs, and buttons, which inevitably recalled the styles of her iconic mother-in-law, Diana of Wales.

| XCatalunya, @princeandprincessofwales

This sartorial nod did not go unnoticed, and it was interpreted as a gesture of respect toward Lady Di and her connection with the Royal Navy. The princess's ensemble, valued at more than €2,000, was completed with an elegant navy blue headpiece by Philip Treacy, an exclusive brooch featuring the HMS Glasgow crest created by Scottish jeweler James Porter & Son, and nude shoes by Gianvito Rossi.

The power of detail

The diamond and sapphire earrings worn by the Princess of Wales this time also have deep meaning: they belonged to Princess Diana and were a gift from the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of her wedding to then Prince Charles.

| Divinity

This detail is no coincidence. Kate Middleton has managed to build, event after event, a narrative of continuity that unites past and present, strengthening the connection between the current royal family and the legacy of Diana of Wales.

The HMS Glasgow brooch, designed expressly for the occasion, not only highlights the link with the British Navy but also symbolizes the royal family's support for the country's armed forces. The piece, crafted by the historic Scottish jeweler James Porter & Son, founded in 1858 and based in the iconic Argyll Arcade in Glasgow, has become one of the most talked-about elements of the princess's outfit.

A tribute to Lady Di and a message of continuity

Kate's outfit was not the result of chance. The nod to the sailor look that Diana wore in 1993 during an event linked to the Royal Navy has been interpreted as a measured and intentional tribute. Middleton knows that fashion is a powerful communication tool, and this time she used it with precision.

Once again, Kate Middleton has managed to rise to the occasion, turning an official event into a lesson in style and sensitivity, where the silent tribute to Diana excelled as brightly as her impeccable navy blue suit.