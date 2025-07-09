Anabel Pantoja laughs at the name of a Catalan town and makes a fool of herself on social media

Summer has brought one of those summer anecdotes that go straight to the heart, but also generate some controversy. The influencer and TV collaborator Anabel Pantoja starred in a funny—and somewhat clumsy—adventure in Catalunya, when she tried to pronounce the name "Tremp" during a trip with her family. What would have been a simple linguistic slip has turned into a viral phenomenon with echoes beyond her Andalusian charm.

Between laughter and anger

The story begins on a very significant weekend. Anabel went to Talarn to accompany her brother-in-law at the delivery of commissions, a military event even attended by King Felipe VI. The niece of Isabel Pantoja, known for her friendliness and casual style, decided to share the trip with her followers on Instagram. From the Sevilla–Lleida Pirineus train ("A three-hundred-hour train," according to her), to the car ride to her final destination.

Already in Tremp, after getting out of the car and walking with a suitcase through the streets, the highlight arrives: "The town is called Trent, but it's not a train. Ten. Tem..." she repeats, unable to get it right. She tries three times, each time more nervous, until she blurts out, "It's like I'm in 'Ocho apellidos catalanes'." The moment, recorded on video, racked up thousands of views in just a few hours.

What Anabel shared on social media

On her Instagram, Anabel kept her friendly and approachable style. In several stories, alternating Andalusian gazpacho and laughter, she recounted her odyssey with "An endless train" and her inability to pronounce Tremp. She didn't apologize, but she did show her most authentic, funny, and somewhat disoriented side, accompanied by the suitcase that seemed to prove she felt like she was on a remote island in the Indian Ocean.

Her followers reacted warmly: many commented that it's normal to stumble over local languages in other regions and that the video seemed endearing rather than offensive.

| Instagram

Catalanophobia or a friendly mistake?

While some media have criticized her reaction as reminiscent of Catalanophobic clichés, others have defended it as a spontaneous gesture, with no intention to offend. The phrase about "Ocho apellidos catalanes" connects directly with a controversial past in Spanish cinema, although Anabel wasn't seeking controversy, just expressing a moment of confusion and humor.

Whatever the interpretation, the episode serves as a reminder that linguistic mistakes usually have an impact on social media, especially when they're shared naturally.

It always happens the same way

Should Anabel have clarified her words or apologized? Or is it enough that her intention was simply to entertain? The truth is that the video has sparked a friendly and restorative debate. For now, the influencer hasn't made any further statements on the matter, but the commotion has already been enough to make headlines.

| @anabelpantoja00

Maybe the next step will be a visit with local guides or an improvised "Tremp Tour" that shows her curiosity about Catalan culture. Will we see Anabel returning to Tremp with humor and respect? Only time and her next story will tell.