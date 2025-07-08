Emotional wedding of Gemma Font, Women's Barça player

The story of Gemma Font and Yamila Mendoza has moved fans of the Barça women's team and the world of celebrity news with a gesture full of emotion, discretion, and style. Without fanfare, but with a firm impact, the 25-year-old Barça goalkeeper has said "I do" in an intimate way after years of romance and mutual support.

A wedding with blaugrana roots and a silenced commitment

The ceremony took place in an intimate, almost secret setting, surrounded only by their close circle, and was revealed to the public through a few Instagram stories. In them, the newlyweds appear dressed in white, holding hands in front of a small flowered altar, preceded by a bouquet that reflects the simplicity of the moment.

The color white was kept as the main theme not only for them, but also for their guests, including Txell Font, Gemma's sister and also a goalkeeper for Barça B. This symbolic code emphasizes the unity and harmony shared on the day of the celebration.

Yamila Mendoza: teacher, partner, and essential pillar

Yamila Mendoza, who keeps a low profile, appeared for the first time on Gemma's Instagram in July 2022. Her biography reveals that she works as a teacher and lives between Mallorca and Barcelona. Since then, she has become a constant support in the goalkeeper's life, both in matches and in the most significant personal moments.

Yamila's presence at Barça matches, in posts with friends and family, highlights her active and leading role alongside Gemma in the footballer's emotional day-to-day life.

The celebration during the Euros: a ceremony between commitment and absence

The wedding was held at a time of high sporting demands. Part of the Barça women's squad is focused on the Euros, which makes the event even more intimate, held without major displays, but full of meaning for the two brides and their loved ones.

The discretion and truthfulness of the event contrast with the usual fanfare of tabloid press. There are no big headlines, only personal stories shared on social media that allow their followers to respectfully enter this stage of their lives.

White dresses: they go for tradition

Gemma chose a white pantsuit with her hair up, while Yamila picked a very summery and simple white dress. Both reflect a minimalist aesthetic, in symmetry with the choice of the other guests, a detail that speaks of coherence and elegance.

The unified color scheme reinforces the emotional intention: to share a moment without frills, a "day of their own," far from indiscreet spotlights.

Reactions in the locker room

On Twitter and other social media, the culés were filled with affection and curiosity. Many commented on their amazement at not seeing more official images, and they wonder if teammates attended, given the international drafts.

The enthusiasm shows the interest in the players' personal lives, but also the respect for keeping their low profile. A discreet commitment, with an intimate and family-oriented vocation.