Xavier Grasset: his daughter's artistic profession

During a weekend filled with intense emotions, Xavier Grasset, the news anchor of TV3 and host of La selva, celebrated one of the most moving moments of his life: watching his daughter Anna, 16 years old, dance in public. The journalist, who is from Vila‑seca with roots between Tarragona and Reus, shared images on Instagram from the end-of-year showcase at D’iDansa Centre de Dansa d’Ivette Saez.

Beyond Grasset's professionalism, what stands out is how he has managed to balance his public life with a family project in Reus. The choice to live there is not random: his wife, Anna Maria Vilella, is a lawyer in the city and for years has established a consistent family routine. Anna and her twin brother Bernat, both 16 years old, are growing up in an environment that prioritizes culture and emotions.

Dancer debut

The night in question took place in Reus, where Anna starred in the academy's final dance showcase. Through Xavier Grasset's Instagram account, snapshots of bright moments were seen. Anna in focus, with a concentrated gaze and a face reflecting that mix of pride and effort that only the stage can leave. According to sources from the organizers, the show brought together the local community, including classmates, parents, and followers of the La selva program.

On social media, messages of affection and recognition flooded the journalist's post, and he quickly expressed his emotion with an emoji and a brief reflection. Nothing sensationalist, just emotional and public fatherhood, without embellishments.

Family care

From previous interviews, Grasset has made it clear that his priority is his children and that he wants to be a firm but loving father. With his move to the afternoon program, he has been able to take advantage of weekends to be with Anna and Bernat, encouraging cultural interests such as travel, movies, conservatory... He also confessed how they share dinners and family moments, in contrast to that distant relationship he kept when his complicated schedule barely left room for small family routines.

This desire to share quality time is now visible in the posts. Anna, from a young age, has shown artistic sensitivity, and the fact that she has chosen dance as a means of expression adds depth to a family that has always valued culture.

El Nacional published a report in May that detailed the key moment of the event, evoking maternal influence: "Anna, 16 years old, just like her mother." It is interesting how this type of news impacts a niche between the family, the local, and the media, generating real empathy among followers.

A new artistic chapter

Anna Grasset has not made headlines for a scandal, but for real talent that emerges in a solid family context. Discipline, passion, and the support of a present, balanced, and emotionally aware father reveal a family story that combines the everyday with the human. It is an example of alert parenting without falling into soft paternalism. Rather, it is a support that encourages authentic growth.