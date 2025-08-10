Statement from Amalienborg Palace about Queen Mary of Denmark: It's important

Amalienborg Palace, the official residence of the Danish royal family in Copenhagen, has surprised everyone with an announcement that has made headlines across Europe. From its premises, an official statement has been released revealing a very specific decision made by Queen Mary of Denmark and her husband, King Frederik.

That is none other than to publicly launch a job offer to expand their cleaning staff. Moreover, the unique requirements they ask of the person who will fill this position have been revealed. They are truly remarkable.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

Queen Mary of Denmark's job offer for Amalienborg Palace

Queen Mary of Denmark has been in the news lately because the identity of her son's girlfriend, Prince Christian, has been revealed. But now she is in the spotlight for another reason. Specifically, because Amalienborg Palace has released the employment decision that she and her husband, King Frederik, have made.

It has been revealed that they have launched a job offer to join their cleaning team both at the official residence and at the Fredensborg Chancellery. It has also been disclosed that the position will be for 37 hours per week and that the salary will amount to about €3,224 per month.

Among the benefits the chosen candidate will enjoy are a life insurance policy and a health insurance policy. What has attracted the most attention is that the position also offers access to a massage plan and physiotherapy sessions. This shows that, within the Danish Royal House, work is valued, but so is the well-being of those who are part of the team.

The selection process will be rigorous, since this is an environment of utmost trust and discretion. The cleaning staff at the palace will perform maintenance duties, and they will also live alongside members of the royal family, so professionalism and attitude are crucial.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

The unusual requirements Queen Mary of Denmark asks for

While the working conditions have surprised many for their generosity, what has caused the most headlines are the requirements requested of the worker. Queen Mary and King Frederik of Denmark have been clear about what they expect from the future employee: they want them to be "meticulous," as well as "cheerful and responsible."

One of the most remarkable aspects is that it is specified that the candidate must be "happy." This is essential, as stated, so that the person who joins can adapt to the new environment without problems and experience the change in a positive way. This emphasis on personal attitude proves that for the royal family, experience matters, but so do the energy and spirit that are brought to the team.

| Instagram, @detdanskekongehus

The announcement adds that the ability to work in an organized manner and with attention to detail will be valued. They are also looking for the employee to be able to keep a high level of discretion, something essential in a royal environment.

The publication of this offer has sparked comments on social media and in international media. First, because of the economic conditions and benefits, and second, because it is so unusual for a royal family to so openly publish a position with such personal requirements.

This decision fits with the image Queen Mary of Denmark has cultivated since she became part of the monarchy. Known for her approachability and modernity, she has promoted initiatives that show the Danish Royal House as an accessible institution adapted to the times.

The open publication of the vacancy breaks with the idea that this type of position is filled only through contacts or internal recommendations. By doing it publicly, the royal couple sends a message of transparency in their staff management.