The whole truth about Charles III and Prince Harry's children

Princess Lilibet turned four years old amid institutional silence from the British royal family. Neither her grandfather, King Charles III, nor her uncles, the princes of Wales, posted any congratulations on social media. For many observers, this was further proof of the deep rifts dividing the Windsors since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their royal duties.

Silence doesn't always mean indifference. According to recent statements collected by The Mirror, King Charles III did remember his granddaughter's birthday, and he did so from a much more human position than royal protocol allows to show in public.

silent pain behind the palace walls

Jennie Bond, former royal correspondent for the BBC, shared that the British monarch would be deeply hurt by the distance separating him from his youngest grandchildren. "I can only imagine the pain Charles must feel when he thinks about everything he's missing. These are years and unforgettable moments that, once gone, are lost forever."

These words reveal a very different image from the cold and distant Charles many have imagined. According to the expert, the king would be emotionally devastated by not being able to share in the growth of Lilibet and Archie, who live in California with their parents, far from the strict rules of the crown.

Meghan's intimate celebration

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle chose a more personal and emotional approach. On her Instagram account, she posted a tender image with Lilibet hugged to her chest during a boat ride. The text accompanying the photo read: "Happy birthday to our beautiful girl!"

Today marks four years since she came into our lives – and every day is brighter and better because of it." The image, in which for the first time the girl's face is partially shown, was interpreted by many as an attempt at emotional closeness with the public... but also as a reminder of everything the family is missing.

what hurts the king the most

Jennie Bond also revealed an even more intimate detail: what hurts Charles III the most isn't the physical distance, but not being able to build real memories with his grandchildren. The king, already in a mature stage of his life, feels that time is running against him and that every year lost with Lilibet and Archie is irretrievable.

He is also aware that these children will grow up without having a direct emotional bond with their British roots or with the symbols of the monarchy he represents. For someone who has dedicated his entire life to the throne, this is a deep wound.

the final secret: Charles III did send his message

The most interesting thing, however, has remained private... until now. According to a very close anonymous source to Clarence House, the king sent a handwritten letter to Lilibet for her birthday. It wasn't public, nor was it sent through official channels. It was a personal letter, with words from the grandfather the world doesn't see.

In it, Charles reportedly included a small anecdote about Harry as a child, wishing that someday he can tell it to Lilibet in person. A silent gesture, away from the cameras, but full of emotion... and hope.