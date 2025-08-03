Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere's wife, can't take it anymore and reveals her suffering

Alejandra Silva, Richard Gere's wife, has left her followers speechless by sharing her most human and vulnerable side on social media. The businesswoman and activist couldn't keep silent any longer. After an especially painful week, she has decided to use her Instagram profile to reveal the suffering she carries inside.

Alongside a picture of herself, with a serious expression and deep gaze, she has opened her heart. She has done so with a heartbreaking text in which she confesses how the latest images, apparently about the situation in Gaza, have affected her. This testimony has moved thousands of people and has served as a loudspeaker for her social struggle.

| Instagram, @alejandragere

Alejandra Silva, devastated by the horror, breaks her silence on social media

Alejandra Silva, just like Richard Gere, is an activist who fights for the rights of others and for everyone to have the best living conditions. For this reason, it seems that seeing the horror currently happening in Gaza, due to Israel's bombings, has especially shattered her. This horror includes malnutrition, death, desolation, physical pain, the loss of homes…

This situation has made the businesswoman say enough and admit her suffering about it on her social media. She has done so on Instagram, where she has shared a couple of photos of herself with a very serious face. Along with them, she has added a very deep and heartbreaking text.

It reads: "How much helplessness fits on a six-inch screen? And how much does the world, the one they insist we can't change, move when we push it even a millimeter (1 mm/0.04 in.)?"

These rhetorical questions perfectly reflect the feeling of frustration that overwhelms her. Alejandra Silva doesn't want to resign herself to the idea that there's nothing to be done. She rejects indifference and encourages others not to look away from others' pain.

That's why she has written: "The week we left behind hurt, but I don't want to normalize the idea that there's nothing to be done. I don't want to look without feeling, I don't want to look away. I swipe my finger and there they are: war, vulnerability, fear."

"We see everything, we feel everything, and even so our hands seem small. Looking, sharing, turning off the screen, looking again. That sequence haunts me these days and I wanted to let it out here. Do you feel it too? I'll read you."

Alejandra Silva's message, Richard Gere's wife, after receiving unanimous support from her fans

Alejandra Silva's testimony has had a huge impact on social media. The post has been met with a flood of supportive and admiring comments for her courage. Hundreds of followers haven't hesitated to respond to her call, sharing their feelings about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Messages like "Let's keep believing in a better world," "You're right," and "My pain is with those abandoned humans" have multiplied in her post. The wife of the Hollywood actor, visibly moved by the response, has wanted to thank each and every show of affection.

| Instagram, @alejandragere

She has done so by saying: "To each of the more than 200 of you who've written to me: thank you from the bottom of my heart. Knowing you feel the same reminds me I'm not alone. Let's turn this helplessness into action."

"Let's not let pain become routine. Let's keep looking, sharing, and above all, acting. Together we're voice and strength."

Alejandra Silva and Richard Gere have always formed an inseparable tandem in social activism. The couple have worked on multiple solidarity initiatives, from defending refugees to protecting the environment. Both share a humanist vision of the world, where solidarity and social justice are essential pillars.

Precisely for this reason, her words have resonated so deeply. They're not an isolated gesture or a pose for the gallery. They're the expression of an authentic commitment, from a woman who feels others' pain as her own.