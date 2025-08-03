Archie's secret, the son of the Dukes of Sussex, comes to light: it's unbelievable

Archie, the eldest son of the Dukes of Sussex, has always lived away from the media spotlight. His parents have been very careful when it comes to protecting his privacy, limiting their firstborn's public appearances as much as possible. However, the young boy has now become an unexpected protagonist in the press, because his most surprising secret has been revealed.

Specifically, it has now come to light that the firstborn of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has an unbelievable hobby for his young age. Apparently, at just six years old, he has started to develop an interest in a sport not suitable for everyone.

Archie surprises the world with his passion, which the Dukes of Sussex know and support

Archie, the son of the Dukes of Sussex, is enjoying a childhood very different from the one he would have had if he had remained connected to the British royal family. Harry and Meghan have decided to raise their children in California, far from the protocols and constant attention of the European press.

That environment, full of paradisiacal beaches and a relaxed lifestyle, has been key in the latest revelation about the little one. According to TMZ, he has started surfing. A discipline that, despite his young age, he has begun to practice with great enthusiasm.

The images published show Charles III's grandson wearing a wetsuit, enjoying the waves at Santa Claus Beach. This is a place known for its crystal-clear waters and perfect conditions for those starting out in this sport. At his side, his parents, the Dukes of Sussex, proudly watch his progress, accompanied by friends and family.

This secret, now revealed, has caused both surprise and admiration. Archie, at just six years old, has shown a bravery rarely seen in children his age, facing the sea with a smile.

The symbolism of Archie's passion, the eldest son of the Dukes of Sussex

The Dukes of Sussex's decision to move to the United States has not only been a geographical change, but also a lifestyle change. Harry and Meghan have sought to offer their children the most normal childhood possible, away from public scrutiny. Apparently, that freer life has allowed Archie to discover his passion for surfing.

The prince, who has also recently started practicing this sport, is said to have been the main driving force behind his son's hobby. Apparently, the two already share family sessions, enjoying moments of closeness on the California coast.

Living in an area like Montecito, surrounded by nature and close to beaches ideal for surfing, has made it easier for the boy to explore this activity from a very young age. The images captured by TMZ show how the whole family experiences this moment with joy and naturalness, far from the rigidity of royal protocol.

This hobby of the young boy is more than just an anecdote. It is the graphic representation of the lifestyle the Dukes of Sussex have chosen for their family. A lifestyle where spontaneity, contact with nature, and the freedom to develop away from monarchical expectations take precedence.

The news has had a major impact in the international press. First, because it is unusual to see a direct descendant of the British monarchy surfing. Second, because it confirms that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family is building their own path, separate from royal traditions.

Archie thus becomes a symbol of the freedom his parents have achieved. He is a boy who enjoys California life as naturally as any other child his age, but whose image continues to make headlines around the world.