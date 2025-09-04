Alarms go off in the United Kingdom after the latest update on Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton is back in the media spotlight after reappearing at an official event alongside Prince William. Her participation in a children's activity at the Natural History Museum in London marks her return after several weeks of absence.

The event brought both of them together for a day with children, participating in outdoor activities. The goal was to promote environmental awareness and bring young children closer to nature.

| Europa Press

Kate Middleton's new look change

Although her public presence was the most desired, it was her physical appearance that caused the most comments. This time, the Princess of Wales surprised with a noticeable change in her image.

She wore longer hair than usual, with a lighter blonde shade and styled in soft waves. This new style created a contrast with her usual image and did not go unnoticed.

Kate Middleton has set off all the alarms

On social media, reactions arrived quickly. Some praised her renewed style, while others said it was not her most flattering look. These comments come at an especially delicate time.

Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer last year, news that moved the public and caused a wave of support. Although she has considerably reduced her appearances in recent months, last July she visited a hospital where she spoke openly about the process.

| Europa Press

"You take on a brave and stoic attitude during treatment and then you think: 'I can move forward, get back to normal.' But, in reality, the next phase is really hard," she shared at a meeting with cancer patients.

"You're no longer necessarily under the supervision of the clinical team, but you can't function at home as you did before. I think it's very valuable to have someone who helps you get through that, who shows you and guides you during that phase," she added.

Her recent public appearance has been interpreted by many as a positive sign in her recovery process. However, some media have pointed out the possibility that the change in her hair is due to the use of a wig.

This has fueled rumors about a possible setback in her health. Although there is no official confirmation, these speculations reflect the constant interest and concern caused by her progress.