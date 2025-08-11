Aitana triumphs in Bali with Plex

The final stretch of her summer wasn't going to be discreet. After filling stadiums, Aitana has traveled halfway around the world to unwind in Bali. The destination, the setting, and the company have set off the radar of the heart.

The photos are few, the details measured, and the mystery calculated. Clues appeared little by little on Instagram and in third-party videos. It was just enough to fuel the conversation without revealing too much, exactly the way she likes it.

A trip that hides confirmations

The couple landed in Indonesia after a layover in Dubai. Several witnesses recognized them and shared images on social media. Aitana posted moments with her friend Violeta Hernández, a regular presence in her circle, while Plex was more cautious.

| YouTube

AS explained that the getaway comes after her mini tour and Aitana's birthday in early July, when there were already photos from her. Before that, Diez Minutos had already published the exclusive of their first images together in Madrid. Since then, the story has settled without the need for staged photos.

Discretion hasn't stopped the conversation. The show "D Corazón" talked about snapshots taken by locals on the island. Meanwhile, the fan ecosystem tracked every detail: motorcycles, dinners, and selfies with followers.

The 'Jasmyn' by Meshki and Aitana's ripple effect

The fashion commentary has gone to her evening look. A fitted, chocolate brown dress, sprinkled with sparkles and with a completely open back. ¡HOLA! Fashion identified the garment as the Jasmyn model from the Australian brand Meshki. El Nacional detailed that the price is around €175, according to the brand's website and recent availability.

| Instagram de Aitana

Beyond the number, the dress confirms an aesthetic pattern. Aitana repeats the "second skin" silhouette and opts for the backless neckline as her personal signature of the summer. The photo with Violeta, flash lighting and controlled shine, consolidates a very "Discover" look—recognizable, replicable, and perfect for going viral as soon as a brand and model appear.

The management of privacy and official reactions

There are no statements, nor are they needed. The relationship speaks through public acts, discreet company, and a recent hint. In July, Plex was seen at key concerts in Madrid. In interviews and live streams, he has hinted that he's living a great personal moment, while the press highlighted his "I'm in love" in context pieces that ended up cementing the story.

Aitana, meanwhile, manages timing and content: she shares aesthetic images, avoids overexposure, and lets the trip to Bali serve as a calm backdrop after months of professional noise. The media reading is almost unanimous. Sober luxury vacations, a couple's code without saturating the timeline, and a snapshot that increases the demand for a specific dress. Fashion, romance, and digital positioning in a single postcard.