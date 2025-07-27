The 17-year-old player who could be Women's Barça's surprise

At the Joan Gamper sports complex, every summer is an opportunity for the youngest prospects to show if they're ready for the next level. While Barça's women's first team fine-tune their preparations for a demanding new season, a footballer who's only 17 years old has started to draw significant attention. Her name doesn't appear yet on fans' jerseys or in the rankings of favorites, but her talent is already making waves among coaches and supporters.

Born in Llinars del Vallès, Clara Serrajordi has been one of the main protagonists of the recent Under-19 European Championship. The Catalan midfielder has established herself as an indispensable piece for the Spanish national team in the tournament. In the grand final against France, she left her mark with a goal and two assists that proved decisive in winning the continental title.

Her level wasn't only visible in the final: Serrajordi was included in the tournament's ideal eleven, an honor that Aitana Bonmatí also received years ago, specifically in the 2017 edition. Comparisons between the two haven't taken long to appear, especially because of their vision of the game, ability to link up in tight spaces, and their quiet leadership in midfield.

| @FCBfemeni

Called up to the first team by Pere Romeu

The impact of her performance hasn't been just anecdotal. Women's Barça's new coach, Pere Romeu, has decided to include her in the squad for preseason, making her one of the youngest players to work with the first team at the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

Serrajordi signed her contract renewal with Barça in 2023 with the initial idea of establishing herself in the reserve team. Two years later, her progress has been so meteoric that the club is already considering a new agreement to extend her contract, which currently runs until 2027. The sporting management knows they have a valuable asset in their hands, and they don't want to take risks in the face of possible offers from other major European clubs.

First minutes as a blaugrana and a symbolic position

Although her official debut was brief, just nine minutes, she showed more than a few interesting details. She came onto the field taking the place of Aitana Bonmatí, the very player she's so often compared to. It's no coincidence: Serrajordi has grown up admiring the player from Sant Pere de Ribes, and her style has evolved following that example.

Pere Romeu has already called her up for matches in both Liga F and the women's Champions League, which shows growing trust in her potential. The midfielder is taking on her role naturally, without skipping steps, but with the ambition of someone who knows she can earn a permanent spot in the culé locker room.

The 2025/26 season will be especially intense for Women's Barça, with the goal of retaining Liga F and regaining European dominance. In that context, players like Serrajordi could become valuable solutions off the bench or even as starters in rotations.