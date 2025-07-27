Cristina de Borbón's desperate move with her son Miguel Urdangarin

For months now, Infanta Cristina has shown an unprecedented concern for her middle son, Miguel Urdangarin, who is going through an uncertain stage after graduating in Marine Biology. The princess has taken steps to prevent her son from getting stuck facing a vague professional future.

Professional comings and goings of Miguel

Miguel completed his studies in Marine Biology at the University of Southampton in 2023, after a childhood split between Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Spain. After a knee injury while training as a ski instructor in 2024, he returned to Geneva and then to Madrid.

At the end of 2024, he started working at a recycling company focused on the circular economy as an environmental technician, a job that excited him because of his ecological commitment. However, that stage lasted only a few months. Recently, he left and has returned to square one.

| Casa Real

Royal concern: hospital and support from Zarzuela

His last public appearance was at a Madrid hospital, accompanied by his girlfriend, Olympia. They rule out a serious health crisis, but the visit has set off alarms within the family circle.

Since early 2024, Miguel has been living in a private wing of Palacio de la Zarzuela with his grandmother, Doña Sofía Cadena. There, he has shared a more stable environment while his mother renovates her future home in Barcelona, with a view to a peaceful return once Juan Carlos I passes away.

Infanta Cristina asks her father for help: the plan for a stable future

Sources close to Zarzuela reveal that Cristina has requested the intervention of her father, the emeritus king, to facilitate job opportunities for Miguel. The reason: the young man has been rejected several times, both in the United Kingdom and in Spain, which has caused anxiety in his closest circle.

| Casa Real, XCatalunya

The king's nephew lives in limbo between Madrid, Geneva, and the United Kingdom, with no fixed residence or clear project. Cristina wants Miguel to find stability and purpose: "To focus, start a family, and stop causing headaches" Cadena Dial.

Official reactions to the problem

So far, neither Zarzuela nor the Royal Household have issued public statements. What little is known comes from some media outlets that mention his hospital admission and his professional situation.

Iñaki Urdangarin, meanwhile, keeps his distance. Since he was released from prison in 2025, he has lived in Vitoria, modestly and dedicated to his coaching project X. In his recent interview with La Vanguardia, the former duke said he was proud not only of Pablo, but of all his children.

| Youtube: ¡HOLA!

Miguel worries his parents and his grandfather

The pressure on Miguel Urdangarin is striking. With a family used to handling public crises, Infanta Cristina is taking an active role in guiding her son's professional life. The change in his residence—from Geneva to Barcelona—and the support of Doña Sofía from Zarzuela are signs that she is seeking a stable environment.

The questions his followers are asking are clear. Will Miguel be able to find a project that matches his studies and aspirations? What is clear is that Infanta Cristina is doing everything possible to solve it.:

