Tomorrow, Lidl will launch the product that every DIY enthusiast dreams of: KO to Bauhaus

Lidl surprises once again with a proposal aimed directly at home electronics and DIY enthusiasts. The German chain is launching a highly desired tool this week. Its price, features, and functionality are already generating comparisons with more specialized brands.

This isn't the first time a Lidl product has challenged industry giants like Bauhaus or Leroy Merlin. This time, the surprise comes in the form of a technical and precise instrument. The public who value quality and savings will find here an option that's hard to refuse.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Lidl presents a versatile and easy-to-use multimeter

The star product arriving tomorrow at Lidl stores is the Parkside digital multimeter, a multifunctional tool ideal for electrical tasks. For just 8.99 euros, this device allows users to measure direct and alternating voltage, resistance, temperature, and continuity. It also includes a non-contact voltage test, ideal for greater safety at home.

Its negative EBTN display makes for clear reading, even in poorly lit spaces. In addition, it features a data hold function, which allows users to save measured values without the risk of losing information. Another advantage is its automatic shut-off, which helps keep the battery if it's left on accidentally.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Lidl's tool, ideal for handymen, technicians, and households

This Lidl tool has a compact design (5.1 x 2.6 x 1.2 in.[130 x 65 x 30.5 mm]) and weighs just 8.6 oz. (245 g). The new Parkside multimeter adapts perfectly to domestic or professional use. It includes measuring cables, a temperature probe, and two AAA batteries, all ready to use right out of the box.

The automatic range selection also makes it accessible even for those without technical experience. The product is designed with CAT III 600 V measurement category, which ensures precision and safety when handling household electrical equipment. Its measurement ranges cover from 0.001 V (1 mV) up to 600 V in voltage and temperatures from -40 °F to +572 °F (-40 °C to +300 °C), ideal for more specialized tasks.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Lidl strengthens its commitment to the practical consumer

With this new product, Lidl continues to expand its offerings for consumers who value functional tools at a good price. The Parkside multimeter is a clear example of how the chain knows how to respond to the needs of the home handyman. Compared to similar products in other major DIY stores, Lidl offers it at a very competitive price.

This launch confirms Lidl's trend of integrating technical products into its commercial strategy. Once again, Lidl proves to be the supermarket of innovation and the lowest prices.