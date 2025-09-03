Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Smiling man in a garden pointing at the Lidl logo while the Leroy Merlin logo appears crossed out
Lidl does it again and delivers a practical solution to its customers, leaving the competition behind | Getty Images, Lidl, Leroy Merlin, Getty Images Signature
News

Maximum happiness at Lidl: this week the tool arrives that knocks Leroy Merlin out

Lidl launches the tool that will save you a lot of euros, not only because of the price, but also because you will no longer need to call handymen

by Angélica Oyarzún

More and more consumers are opting for practical solutions that don't require hiring a specialist for home upkeep. In this trend, Lidl has taken the lead and has become a constant source of useful new products. Lidl keeps surprising with products that compete directly with major specialized chains.

This week, Lidl is launching a tool that has been highly desired by those who value functionality and savings. It will be available in all their stores starting this Friday, September 5. It will no longer be necessary to call a handyman, making it a simple solution for common problems that affect the usual functioning of the home.

Manual green and black drain unclogging tool with a blurred background of a modern building
Starting this Friday, Lidl will have the pipe cleaner in all its stores | Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Lidl presents: a powerful ally against clogs

Available in stores starting Friday, September 5, this cleaning tool is designed to solve blockages at home without the need to call a professional. Thanks to its versatile design, it can be used both manually and with drills.

It includes a crank for manual operation and a hexagonal fitting that allows it to be connected to power tools. It also features a forward and reverse system that makes it easy to use in different situations.

It is made of steel and durable plastic, which ensures longevity without compromising lightness. With an approximate weight of 4 lbs. (1.8 kg) and a length of 26 ft. (8 m), it offers enough reach for common household tasks. It can be used by everyone in the home, without needing specific knowledge to use it.

Green Parkside pipe cleaner with black and red details, accompanied by information about its features and a price of 14.99 euros at Lidl.
The price of Lidl's pipe cleaner is very low and it's a great help in every household | Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Lidl has thought of a special design for the demanding consumer

The spiral has a diameter of 0.25 in. (6.3 mm) and is suitable for pipes between 0.5 and 1.6 in. (12.6 and 40 mm) wide. Its maximum speed of 500 rpm allows for effective cleaning in a short time, even in complicated cases. In addition to the cleaner, the package includes the operating crank, which completes a compact yet powerful kit.

All this for a very competitive price: 14.99 euros. This new product responds to a growing demand for household tools that combine efficiency, affordable price, and ease of use. Lidl thus strengthens its position as the preferred option in the smart consumer segment.

Person using a drill and a plumbing tool to unclog a sink drain with the Lidl logo in the top left corner
Lidl has thought of everything, and from the design to the functionality, this tool is the best | Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

In a market where major stores dominate the tool supply, Lidl once again makes a difference with products designed for everyday life. This pipe cleaning spiral proves that you don't have to spend much to solve common household problems effectively. Sometimes, the best solutions are found right where you do your weekly shopping.

