Maximum happiness at Lidl: this week the tool arrives that knocks Leroy Merlin out

More and more consumers are opting for practical solutions that don't require hiring a specialist for home upkeep. In this trend, Lidl has taken the lead and has become a constant source of useful new products. Lidl keeps surprising with products that compete directly with major specialized chains.

This week, Lidl is launching a tool that has been highly desired by those who value functionality and savings. It will be available in all their stores starting this Friday, September 5. It will no longer be necessary to call a handyman, making it a simple solution for common problems that affect the usual functioning of the home.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Lidl presents: a powerful ally against clogs

Available in stores starting Friday, September 5, this cleaning tool is designed to solve blockages at home without the need to call a professional. Thanks to its versatile design, it can be used both manually and with drills.

It includes a crank for manual operation and a hexagonal fitting that allows it to be connected to power tools. It also features a forward and reverse system that makes it easy to use in different situations.

It is made of steel and durable plastic, which ensures longevity without compromising lightness. With an approximate weight of 4 lbs. (1.8 kg) and a length of 26 ft. (8 m), it offers enough reach for common household tasks. It can be used by everyone in the home, without needing specific knowledge to use it.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Lidl has thought of a special design for the demanding consumer

The spiral has a diameter of 0.25 in. (6.3 mm) and is suitable for pipes between 0.5 and 1.6 in. (12.6 and 40 mm) wide. Its maximum speed of 500 rpm allows for effective cleaning in a short time, even in complicated cases. In addition to the cleaner, the package includes the operating crank, which completes a compact yet powerful kit.

All this for a very competitive price: 14.99 euros. This new product responds to a growing demand for household tools that combine efficiency, affordable price, and ease of use. Lidl thus strengthens its position as the preferred option in the smart consumer segment.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

In a market where major stores dominate the tool supply, Lidl once again makes a difference with products designed for everyday life. This pipe cleaning spiral proves that you don't have to spend much to solve common household problems effectively. Sometimes, the best solutions are found right where you do your weekly shopping.