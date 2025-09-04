It's already at Lidl: the product your kids have always wanted is educational and affordable

Currently, learning from home is increasingly valued, so having practical tools that support studying at home has become essential. Families are looking for options that encourage creativity, reinforce studying, and keep children entertained without resorting to screens. Lidl is alert to meeting all needs and does so with useful and simple proposals.

This week, as Lidl prepares for back to school, it once again stands out among consumer preferences with a simple and highly functional product. It is aimed at improving the home educational environment, and its proposal combines usefulness, good price, and ease of use. It is ideal for homes with school-age children.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Lidl presents a versatile board for playing, learning, and organizing

Lidl offers its customers a magnetic whiteboard measuring 35.4 x 23 in. (90 x 58.5 cm). It is perfect for writing, drawing, or studying when not at school. It can be easily installed on the wall, either vertically or horizontally, depending on the available space.

The surface is suitable for dry-erase markers and can be cleaned effortlessly. In addition, it includes a sliding tray where the marker, eraser, and other accessories can be stored.

The complete set includes three magnets, a dry eraser, and a marker with a magnetic holder, allowing it to be used right from the start. All for just 13.99 euros, a competitive price within the family consumer segment.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Lidl has designed this board to make daily studying easier

Beyond its recreational use, this board becomes an excellent resource for reinforcing learning at home. It can be used to solve exercises, write reminders, review topics, or create visual diagrams.

Its magnetic surface also allows notes, school schedules, or drawings to be attached using the included magnets. Furthermore, thanks to its light weight, it is easy to install in children's bedrooms, study areas, or playrooms.

It includes mounting materials and is designed so that any adult can attach it without complications. It is only recommended to remove the protective film before first use and always use markers specifically for whiteboards.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Supporting families is at the heart of Lidl

Lidl once again shows that its priority is the family and each of its members. This time, with the return to school, Lidl focuses on making studying at home easier. It does so with a product that everyone wants to have to help the youngest members of the household.

Quality, usefulness, and good price are not mutually exclusive, and Lidl proves it more than ever. This magnetic board is an excellent option for parents who want to encourage learning and organization at home in a fun and accessible way. It is a practical tool that can become the new creative center of the home without the need for major investments.