Today Lidl has launched the craze everyone was desperately asking for back-to-school

September marks the return to classrooms and with it, the inevitable family spending on school supplies. Between books, backpacks, and tools, the shopping list seems endless. Even newscasts during this time present extensive reports mentioning the high costs each family will have to bear.

In this reality, any innovation that combines functionality, good price, and sustainability becomes a trend. Today, Lidl has hit the mark with a product that's already a sensation among consumers. It has never been so easy to get kids up early to go to school.

| Lidl

A clock that projects a starry sky

Lidl is selling in all its stores an alarm clock with a star projector designed to improve school nights and wake-ups. Lidl's new children's alarm clock not only fulfills its basic function, but also includes details that make it a special product. It projects a starry sky on the ceiling with automatic color change, which creates a relaxing and magical atmosphere in the bedroom.

In addition, it features ten different melodies and five natural sounds to help with rest or create a calm atmosphere before bedtime. It includes a night light function and a 15 or 30 minute timer to automatically turn off the projected light.

The device also displays the time, day, month, year, day of the week, and temperature on its screen. It includes a dual alarm, which allows you to set two different times, ideal for families with several children or variable routines.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Functional consumption, low price, and a design that captivates

For just €11.99, Lidl offers a product that meets several demands of today's consumers: usefulness, entertainment, and economy. This alarm clock is not just a simple clock, it's an ally for establishing sleep schedules in a positive way and without arguments.

Its simple and compact design makes it perfect for any children's room. Its ease of use makes it an ideal option for all ages. Lidl presents it as part of its special selection for back to school, where smart and practical consumption takes center stage.

The supermarket once again shows that it knows how to interpret what families need during this time. Products that help with daily life without causing a high expense. This clock-projector is a clear example of how to combine simple technology with family well-being.