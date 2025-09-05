Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Español Català
Children jumping on a bed with the Lidl logo in the foreground.
Lidl makes the whole family happy; if the children have fun, the parents do too | Pixelshot, Lidl
News

Today Lidl has launched the craze everyone was desperately asking for back-to-school

Lidl launches what everyone was waiting for, a product that makes going back to school easier and happier

Photo of Angélica Oyarzún
by Angélica Oyarzún

September marks the return to classrooms and with it, the inevitable family spending on school supplies. Between books, backpacks, and tools, the shopping list seems endless. Even newscasts during this time present extensive reports mentioning the high costs each family will have to bear.

In this reality, any innovation that combines functionality, good price, and sustainability becomes a trend. Today, Lidl has hit the mark with a product that's already a sensation among consumers. It has never been so easy to get kids up early to go to school.

White digital alarm clock with star projector and LCD screen displaying the time and temperature, set against a blurred background of a modern building.
Lidl's star projector alarm clock makes dreams more pleasant | Lidl

A clock that projects a starry sky

Lidl is selling in all its stores an alarm clock with a star projector designed to improve school nights and wake-ups. Lidl's new children's alarm clock not only fulfills its basic function, but also includes details that make it a special product. It projects a starry sky on the ceiling with automatic color change, which creates a relaxing and magical atmosphere in the bedroom.

In addition, it features ten different melodies and five natural sounds to help with rest or create a calm atmosphere before bedtime. It includes a night light function and a 15 or 30 minute timer to automatically turn off the projected light.

The device also displays the time, day, month, year, day of the week, and temperature on its screen. It includes a dual alarm, which allows you to set two different times, ideal for families with several children or variable routines.

Two children smile as they look at a star projector alarm clock that lights up with blue lights, next to a promotion showing a price of .99 and the sale start date.
Sleeping and waking up surrounded by stars is Lidl's best gift for back to school | Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Functional consumption, low price, and a design that captivates

For just €11.99, Lidl offers a product that meets several demands of today's consumers: usefulness, entertainment, and economy. This alarm clock is not just a simple clock, it's an ally for establishing sleep schedules in a positive way and without arguments.

Its simple and compact design makes it perfect for any children's room. Its ease of use makes it an ideal option for all ages. Lidl presents it as part of its special selection for back to school, where smart and practical consumption takes center stage.

The supermarket once again shows that it knows how to interpret what families need during this time. Products that help with daily life without causing a high expense. This clock-projector is a clear example of how to combine simple technology with family well-being.

➡️ News