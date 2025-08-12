three legendary restaurants in the U.S. close forever

Within a matter of weeks, three restaurants deeply cherished by their communities announced their permanent closure. The news took regular customers and food lovers by surprise. The reasons behind these farewells are varied: from economic difficulties to personal decisions. What connects these cases is the sense of cultural and gastronomic loss.

The closures are taking place in cities with very different culinary scenes. However, each of these places left a mark beyond their cuisine. For many diners, they were not just places to eat, but gathering spots filled with history, innovation, or tradition.

The 3 restaurants in the United States that are closing

Cole’s French Dip: more than a century of history in Los Angeles

Founded in 1908, Cole’s French Dip was considered the oldest operating restaurant in Los Angeles. Famous for inventing the French dip sandwich, it was a landmark for locals and tourists.

On August 3, 2025, its doors closed for good. Among the causes, its owners mentioned the prolonged effects of the pandemic, the drop in customers during the 2023 strikes, and the increase in operating costs. The closure not only ends a business, but also an important chapter in the city's culinary history.

DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya, innovation with Japanese flavor in Austin

In Austin, the announcement of DipDipDip Tatsu-Ya caused sadness among hot pot lovers. This restaurant, recognized by the Michelin Guide and awarded as Restaurant of the Year by Eater Austin, stood out for its creative approach and attention to every detail.

August 17, 2025 will be its last day of service. The location will make way for a new gastronomic concept that has not yet been revealed. With its departure, the city is losing one of its most innovative spaces in contemporary Japanese cuisine.

Thai Cafe: Thai tradition in San Antonio

In San Antonio, Thai Cafe had been offering Thai food in a family atmosphere for 27 years. Its buffet, authentic flavors, and closeness with customers made it a local landmark.

On August 4, 2025, its founders announced that they will retire and that the restaurant will close soon. Although there is no exact closing date, they invite customers to visit while it remains open.

These three closures mark the end of an era in different cities across the country. Together, they show how economic factors, market changes, and personal decisions can transform the gastronomic landscape. For those who knew them, the farewell leaves a bittersweet taste and a certainty.

Great restaurants are remembered not only for their food, but for the stories they inspired.