Smiling woman giving a thumbs-up in front of a Lidl store.
Lidl has the product everyone needs in their home | Google Maps, Stocky Images, en.xcatalunya.cat
News

it's already at Lidl: the craze that stuns Ikea completely transforms your bathroom

The latest proposal from the supermarket chain is causing a sensation and promises to leave the competition with no options

by Angélica Oyarzún

Lidl surprises once again with one of those offerings that don't go unnoticed among their regular customers. The German chain has long been committed to products that combine design and competitive pricing. This strategy has allowed them to carve out a place in sectors where other giants, like Ikea, used to dominate.

Expectations rise every time Lidl introduces something new that promises both quality and functionality. Lidl aims to deliver the best and most practical items for the home to their customers. This time, interest has grown quickly after its arrival on the shelves.

Two freestanding towel racks with gray towels in front of a blurred background with a store logo.
So that the towels are always in their place | Lidl

An accessory that bets on order and style

Among the recent additions, a product stands out that's designed to bring organization and practicality to a key area of the home. Its versatile design adapts to different decorative styles, making it an easy choice for any user.

Its structure has been designed to optimize the available space without sacrificing aesthetics. Available in two finishes, black and silver, it fits into both modern settings and more classic environments. With dimensions of 15.4 x 31.5 x 7.9 in. (39x80x20 cm), it adapts to both large and small rooms.

Two towel bars with gray towels, one black and one silver, installed in a modern bathroom.
Lidl's towel rack is perfect to keep things organized with elegance | Lidl

Robust design and unbeatable price

Made with durable materials, this accessory guarantees longevity even under frequent use. Its solid base ensures stability and support for several items without losing firmness. It's designed to withstand humidity and daily wear without deteriorating.

The price is one of its main attractions. Currently, it can be purchased for 14.99 euros, with a 68% discount off its original value. The offer is available exclusively in Lidl's online store, making it easy to buy from anywhere and avoiding unnecessary trips.

Wenko towel rack offer in two colors with a 68 percent discount and a price of 14.99 euros available for online purchase
The price of the towel rack is discounted by more than 50% | Lidl

A smart purchase to refresh your space

The ease of installation and its ability to keep everything organized make this product a practical and aesthetic option. It doesn't require complicated tools, which allows you to assemble and place it in just a few minutes.

Small changes can completely transform a space, and this accessory is a clear example of that. Lidl proves once again that it's possible to improve the home with accessible and well-designed solutions. With this offering, they combine functionality, durability, and a price that's hard to match.

