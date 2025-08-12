Burger King confirms new hours in the U.S. starting now

Since August 7, Burger King has changed the pace of its service in much of the United States. Nearly 1,200 restaurants will close later than before. The extension is at least one hour per location each day. The change is part of Restaurant Brands International's (RBI) strategy, the parent company, to respond to what their customers are asking for.

Internal studies showed a shift in consumption habits. Many families, night-shift workers, and young people look for options after the traditional closing time. Fast food remains a popular choice, but competition is strong. McDonald's, Wendy's, and regional chains have also tried extended hours to attract the same audience.

Burger King changes its hours in the United States

Burger King's measure is not uniform across the country. In some cities, the schedule was extended exactly 60 minutes (1 hour). In others, especially in areas with nightlife, the service is extended even further. This includes tourist areas, neighborhoods with significant cultural activity, and places near stadiums or concert halls.

The main goal is to be present when other locations have already closed. "We listened to what our customers were asking for," a company spokesperson said. Burger King seeks not only to increase its sales but also to strengthen its image as a convenient and flexible option.

This move adds to several recent initiatives. During the summer, the chain launched daily promotions on its app. It also offered free products with minimum purchases in collaboration with Walmart+. In addition, it brought back seasonal drinks and desserts to boost its appeal during months of high competition.

Industry analysts believe the benefits could be significant. The additional hours open the door to attracting customers from the competition. Nighttime consumption also tends to have a higher average ticket. This is because orders include more products and drinks per occasion.

However, extending hours is not free of challenges. It requires more staff for late shifts and adjustments in supply logistics. It also increases energy costs and coordination among franchisees. Some may take longer to implement the new scheme, which can already be seen on their website.

RBI trusts the measure will be profitable in the medium term. If the results follow, they do not rule out expanding the strategy to more restaurants in 2026. In such a competitive market, schedule availability can become a decisive factor.

For Burger King, time is now a strategic tool. Every additional minute of operation can mean one more sale and a satisfied customer. In the battle to attract families and budget-conscious consumers, the King is betting on being where and when they need them.