This Monday, the product you've been waiting for months has arrived at Lidl: it's very durable

Lidl's new products often become true essentials among the supermarket's most regular customers. Each launch draws the attention of those who seek quality at a good price. This week, the chain surprises again with an item designed for homemade baking enthusiasts.

The focus on practical and durable products has defined the supermarket's strategy in recent months. Now, Lidl is strengthening its kitchenware catalog with products designed to make the kitchen experience easier. They're doing so with a collection that combines design, durability, and functionality.

| Lidl, Montaje propio

Durable molds for perfect baking

One of the main attractions of this new offering is its level of non-stick performance. The molds allow for quick and easy release, preventing preparations from sticking. In addition, their even heat distribution ensures uniform browning in every recipe.

The bundt cake mold includes a central chimney-shaped opening, which ensures even baking throughout the batter. It's available in green and pink, with approximate measurements of 8.7 x 4.7 in. (22 x 12 cm). Its steel construction provides strength and resistance to oven heat up to 446 °F (230 °C).

Another standout model is the springform pan, equipped with a practical ergonomic latch. Thanks to its spill-proof edge, it's ideal for more liquid preparations. Its dimensions reach 10.4 x 3.1 in. (26.5 x 8 cm), it's available in several colors, and costs only 2.99 euros.

| Lidl, Montaje propio

Variety of options with the same durability

For those who prefer more traditional recipes, Lidl has also launched a loaf cake pan. This design keeps the same durability and ease of cleaning, with measurements of 12.6 x 5.3 x 2.8 in. (31.9 x 13.4 x 7 cm). Its light weight, at just 8.8 oz. (250 g), makes it a convenient option for daily use.

All models are made of steel, which ensures durability against high temperatures. These utensils are designed for both experienced cooks and those just starting out in the world of baking. Their ease of use and durability make them a perfect ally in any kitchen.

| Lidl, Montaje propio

With this collection, Lidl once again shows its commitment to offering useful products at an unbeatable price, 2.99 euros for each mold. Lidl presents the best option for baking: functional molds, carefully designed in vibrant colors, and a very low price. This new product strengthens customers' trust in the brand and promises to become a new essential.