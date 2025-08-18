Walmart gives the best news for 700,000 Americans: it's confirmed

Walmart has taken a step that its employees have been requesting for some time. The company has confirmed rumors about new conditions, discounts, and offers, and it will also last until the end of the year.

Starting this month, the well-known 10% discount offered to its staff is no longer limited to just fresh fruits or vegetables. Now it covers almost the entire grocery section, including key products like milk, meat, seafood, rice, cereals, dry goods, and other household staples.

| Walmart

The benefit can be used throughout the year and in all shopping formats, both in physical stores and through the mobile app or website. There are no restrictions by day or by specific categories. If the product is in the grocery area, it will most likely be included in the promotion. This significantly expands the available savings options.

Before this change, the discount applied only to a limited part of the inventory. For example, it included fresh vegetables or certain general-use items. Many employees claimed that what is truly expensive is daily food, which directly impacts the family budget. Now, the company is responding concretely to that long-expressed concern.

Walmart states that this measure aims to improve its staff's well-being. Especially at a time when food prices have risen steadily. In fact, many families have to juggle to cover the basics without sacrificing quality or quantity in their diet.

| Walmart

Walmart has more benefits

This new benefit doesn't come alone. It is part of a broader package of measures that the company is implementing to retain talent and keep its team motivated. In recent months, wage increases and special bonuses were also announced for more than 700,000 frontline workers.

That group includes cashiers, stockers, warehouse staff, and employees who are in direct contact with customers. They are the ones who keep the stores running daily and represent the visible face of the brand to millions of shoppers.

For many people who work at Walmart, this kind of help can mean real relief. If a family spends about $140 a week on food, the 10% discount represents savings of more than $550 a year. That difference can be used for transportation, services, medicine, or simply to live a little more peacefully.

The company, which employs more than 1.6 million people in the United States, also competes with major chains like Target, Costco, or Amazon. Improving working conditions is, in addition to a gesture toward its workers, a clear strategy to keep its position against the competition.

With this expansion of the discount, Walmart sends a strong message: listening to employees matters. Responding with concrete actions, not just words, makes the real difference.