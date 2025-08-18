Carlos Ríos (35) is clear about it: 'You should always buy this meat at Lidl'

More and more consumers are choosing to follow a balanced diet without giving up flavor. In that search, nutritionists' recommendations are gaining importance. Carlos Ríos, a nutritionist who supports the Realfooding movement, has become a key reference for many.

His approach, focused on eating real foods and avoiding ultra-processed products, has resonated with thousands of people. That's why, when he points out a specific product as essential, attention quickly follows. This time, he has highlighted a meat from Lidl for its quality-price ratio.

| Instagram, Lidl, @carlosriosq, Montaje propio

A meat choice with real benefits

On his social media, Carlos Ríos has shared which meat is his favorite in Lidl's fresh section. It's the ribeye steak with rosemary and thyme, a high-quality cut with outstanding nutritional value. Its blend of spices not only enhances the flavor but also provides natural antioxidants.

This choice aligns with his philosophy of "less quantity, more quality" when it comes to eating meat. Prioritizing well-selected cuts with healthy seasonings makes a difference in any diet. In addition, it's a product that's easily accessible for most consumers, without the need to visit gourmet stores.

Ríos suggests serving this ribeye steak with simple and healthy side dishes. Among his favorites are asparagus cooked in an air fryer or frozen mushrooms, also available at Lidl. This combination is not only tasty but can be prepared in just a few minutes and without complications.

| Lidl, Montaje propio, Mil Millones de fotos, KrimKate

Realfooding and Lidl: an alliance that's gaining followers

The Realfooding movement has transformed the way many people view their daily diet. Thanks to figures like Carlos Ríos, the importance of reading labels and choosing real ingredients has become more visible. This new way of consuming focuses on simplicity, but with quality.

Meanwhile, Lidl has managed to adapt its offerings to meet these new demands. Its meat and frozen food section includes more and more products that fit these preferences. The success of this combination is reflected on social media, where recommendations go viral.

If one thing is clear, it's that when Carlos Ríos highlights something, it's worth trying. In this case, Lidl's ribeye steak seems to have it all: flavor, health, and a competitive price.