Sam's Club has a new back-to-school drink and it's better than at Costco

The back-to-school season isn't just experienced in classrooms or school supply stores. Every year, major chains try to attract families with products that make this stage easier and more enjoyable. Among backpacks, notebooks, and snacks, beverages also have their place in school shopping. This month, one particular offering has caught the attention of parents and students.

August has always been a strategic month for big retailers. The heat is still intense, routines are getting back on track, and shopping activity increases. In this context, Sam’s Club is betting on a product that's different from the usual. They're joining the trend of functional beverages, which not only refresh but also provide health benefits.

Sam's club has a new beverage

This is Poppi Prebiotic Soda "Punch Pop," a fruit punch soda that includes prebiotics, apple cider vinegar, and a low sugar content. Each pack includes 15 cans of 12 fl. oz. (355 ml), perfect for handing out during the school week or keeping on hand at home. With just 5 grams of sugar per can, Poppi presents itself as a lighter alternative to conventional sodas, without losing the fun touch of fruity flavor.

The interest in this launch is no coincidence. In recent years, functional beverages have gained ground among consumers who look for options that support digestion, strengthen the immune system, or provide energy without excessive calories. Sam’s Club has understood this trend well. With Poppi, they offer innovation, a competitive price, and the exclusivity of being available only in August.

One of the most striking features of this launch is its clear differentiation from the competition, especially Costco. The rival chain has chosen more traditional beverages this season. Sam’s Club, on the other hand, is taking a risk with a soda that quenches thirst and fits more conscious consumption habits. Added to this is a promotional offer that, until August 17, lowers the price per pack by two dollars, reinforcing its appeal.

Social media haven't taken long to react. Parents and young users have shared photos and comments highlighting the refreshing taste, the versatility for pairing with meals, and the fact that it's vegan and gluten-free. For many, it represents the ideal combination of pleasure and self-care, something they especially value amid intense school routines.

Although availability is limited to August, the initial impact suggests that Sam’s Club could consider adding it more regularly to their catalog. For now, the strategy is clear. They aim to offer a seasonal product that sparks curiosity, reinforces the brand's innovative image, and sets them apart from the competition.

This August, among supply lists and schedule adjustments, Sam’s Club has added an unexpected ingredient to back-to-school: a can of flavor, freshness, and health in every hand.