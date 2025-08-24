Oysho's identical pajamas arrive at Lidl tomorrow and have a ridiculous price: you won't believe it

Lidl has earned a prominent place in the routines of those who seek quality without overpaying. With every new collection added to their online or physical stores, the German chain gains more customers. Their regular shoppers keep up with their offerings and recommend them to everyone.

It's not the first time Lidl surprises with proposals that combine style and functionality. This time, they return with something that stands out for its design and, also, for its price. It looks like it's from the most famous stores known for quality and style, but everyone knows it's from Lidl because it's a super deal.

| Lidl, Montaje propio

Lidl and its pajamas: a comfortable, soft, and very flattering design

This Monday, August 25, a short women's pajama set arrives at Lidl that stands out for its well-thought-out simplicity. The model is designed in gray, with an elegant and relaxed touch.

The jersey features a V-neck and a discreet button placket that adds a classic touch to the design. The shorts have an elastic waistband and a drawstring, designed for greater comfort.

It's made with fibers of natural origin, which makes it very soft and pleasant to the touch. This is a sensation you notice from the very first use. It's especially suited for enjoying nights of soft and peaceful sleep.

| Lidl, Montaje propio

Lidl has thought of everything: comfortable materials and easy care

The composition is 95% modal and 5% elastane; this fabric is known for being flexible, breathable, and very resistant to daily use. Thanks to the elastane, the pajamas offer an optimal fit without being tight or losing their shape. It's ideal for those who want freedom of movement while resting or moving around the house.

It's also easy to care for: it can be washed at 104 °F (40 °C), ironed at medium temperature, and doesn't require special treatment. It doesn't need a dryer or dry cleaning either.

| Lidl, Montaje propio

Unbeatable price for a Lidl garment, but it looks very expensive

This model will go on sale for just 5.99 euros. It's a price that's hard to match for a garment with these features and quality materials. It will be available both in Lidl's physical stores and in their online store, an advantage for those who prefer to shop without leaving home.

Designed to be practical, attractive, and accessible, these pajamas show that you don't have to spend much to dress well at home too. The chain continues to bet on comfortable clothing that fits the real tastes of its consumers. This model meets a clear need: feeling good without giving up on style.

The classic cut, flattering neckline, and soft fabric make these gray pajamas an instant favorite. All that, without breaking the budget. With launches like this, Lidl reaffirms itself as a reliable option for those seeking quality, price, and aesthetics in their weekly shopping.