It's official: on Monday, the product you've always wanted arrives at Lidl, it's insane

Lidl seems tireless, because every week, they add new offerings that catch the attention of thousands of consumers. Their products stand out for the price, for their functionality, and also for their quality. Not to mention that the household products are a support to make daily life simpler.

With an offer that changes constantly, Lidl keeps their customers alert to every launch and every deal. This time, a practical and desired new item is arriving at physical stores in just a few days. It will surely sell out quickly, because everyone will be looking for it.

| Lidl, Montaje propio

Practical, safe and durable: this is Lidl's latest

This Monday, August 25, Lidl is launching in-store an ironing board that stands out for its functional design. It is available in two models, both with a foldable structure. It features six height levels, adjustable up to about 35 in. (90 cm).

The height adjustment makes it comfortable, adapting to different users and spaces. The board offers an ironing surface of approximately 43 by 12 in. (110 by 30 cm). This is enough for frequent ironing, providing the measurements for all types of garments.

| Lidl

Lidl quality certified for less than 18 euros

The frame is made of steel with a powder coating. Its legs have non-slip protectors to improve stability while in use. The cover is 100% cotton, with a suitable weight for prolonged use.

The board's durability, combined with the foldable design, makes it easy to store after each use. The product has the Organic Textile Standard certification. All this can be obtained for a unique price of 17.99 euros, available only in physical stores starting Monday.

| Getty Images

A household solution that meets consumer preferences

Designed to make household chores easier, this board covers the main needs of today's consumer. It will no longer be necessary to think about a place to iron, because this Lidl product has what you need to make your clothes look perfect. Its maximum supported weight is up to 11 lbs. (5 kg), which allows you to work with confidence.

Lidl is thus committed to offering useful items without neglecting design and safety. With this new item, the chain continues to expand their range focused on household solutions. This is a strategy that strengthens their position among the purchasing preferences of Spanish consumers.