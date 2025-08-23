Lidl goes all out: the most complete and affordable set for back to school

The start of the school year is approaching and families are already beginning to organize everything necessary for the little ones. It's not just about uniforms and backpacks, but also about useful and affordable materials. Finding quality products at a good price is a priority for consumers at this time of year.

Lidl, aware of these needs, is strengthening its offering with new products designed for this return to the classroom. The German supermarket is committed to combining usefulness, trust, and affordable prices. This way, it manages to establish itself as one of the favorite options for those who want to save without giving up quality.

The most complete school set that wins everyone over

Among its latest additions, Lidl is launching the Staedtler drawing set at an unbeatable price of 4.99 euros. This product has been designed to encourage creativity at any stage. It is a versatile item, useful both at school and at home.

The set includes 24 colored markers that stand out for their practicality. They have a breathable cap and are easily washable on most fabrics. This way, people can feel at ease in the face of possible stains or unexpected events.

Each marker offers a line of approximately 0.04 in. (1.0 mm), ideal for coloring, writing, or making more detailed drawings. Its compact size of 6.3 x 11.4 x 0.5 in. (16 x 29 x 1.2 cm) and its light weight of 6.3 oz. (180 g) make them easy to carry. All of this makes the set a comfortable and complete option.

Lidl's offer that meets families' needs

The material is made of durable plastic, which guarantees everyday durability. This feature makes it especially attractive for families looking for safe and reliable items. The product thus adapts to the real demands of consumers.

At a time of year marked by the return to the classroom, households are looking to save without giving up quality. Lidl meets this need with an affordable product that provides trust and practicality. Its affordable price makes it one of the most outstanding new products of the season.

Lidl's commitment that sets trends for back to school

This launch shows how Lidl keeps working to diversify its offering with products designed for all audiences. Its strategy is clear: combine quality, accessibility, and trust in every new product. Consumers recognize this and make it one of their preferred options.

The Staedtler set is just one example of how Lidl understands current preferences and responds with tailored solutions. An affordable, creative, and functional item that excites both children and adults. Without a doubt, a product that once again confirms that the supermarket knows how to earn customers' loyalty.