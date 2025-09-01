Neither Nike nor Asos: today Lidl has received the most sought-after footwear in September, 2 models

Consumption evolves every season and September is no exception, as routines and shopping choices of thousands of people change. Lidl is no longer just a place to do the shopping, it's the safe space where female consumers know they'll find what they need. Fashion and practical items that they used to look for in other, more expensive places, they now find easily at Lidl.

The new products that emerge at this time adapt to a moment when consumers value comfort and style in their daily lives more than ever. Lidl has been able to read this trend and launch offerings that spark as much interest as those from major international brands. September begins today, coinciding with this Lidl super offer that will leave everyone who hurries happy with this purchase.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Lidl launches the footwear that many already have on their radar

Today, one of Lidl's most desired new products for this month has arrived in stores across Spain. These are women's athletic shoes, available in two colors: white and black. They combine a modern design with durable and comfortable materials and an exceptional price, €17.99.

These shoes feature a rubber sole with an EVA midsole, which ensures good cushioning while walking. Their interior includes a preformed, padded, and removable insole, ideal for prolonged use. In addition, they have a TR gel insert to improve your step.

The Strobel construction allows for greater flexibility, since the upper is stitched directly to the base. The inner lining is recycled textile, which provides a pleasant feeling from the first use. They have a classic lace-up closure, easy to adjust.

Lidl has the shoes with competitive price and functional design

The white model is made of recycled mesh with plastic details, while the black one is entirely made of recycled mesh. Both have a sober, urban look, perfect for everyday use. They're suitable both for walking and for short exercise sessions.

These shoes arrive on the shelves with a clear intention: to meet the demand for comfortable and affordable athletic footwear. Lidl's commitment aligns with current consumer preferences, who seek practical products without giving up style. They do so at a key moment, when other brands haven't yet presented their fall new products.

With this launch, Lidl expands its commitment to accessible and up-to-date consumption, able to connect with those who seek practical fashion at a good price. The offering combines innovation and functionality at a key moment in the shopping calendar. Starting today, both models are already available in all their stores in the country.