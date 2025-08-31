Tomorrow you'll find at Lidl the garment that knocks out Decathlon and many have been begging for

September arrives and many people feel the need to get back to their routine and organize their daily lives. Returning to work, studying, or going to the gym is often accompanied by new habits and necessary purchases to resume activities. Therefore, consumption in Spain also changes with the weather and Lidl adapts to it, launching products that respond to that pace.

Lidl adapts to its customers' preferences and routines and offers garments that combine quality, good price, and sustainability. Starting tomorrow, Lidl will put on sale in all its stores an item that will make it the undisputed leader in comfortable and practical clothing.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Lidl responds to what many were asking for

Starting tomorrow, Lidl is launching in its physical stores technical leggings for women that stand out for their practical design and competitive price. They are made with 78% recycled polyester and 22% elastane (LYCRA® brand), which guarantees elasticity, durability, and a comfortable fit.

The model features a high waist and ankle length, two characteristics valued by active consumers. In addition, they are breathable and quick-drying, ideal for workout sessions or everyday use.

They will be sold in three colors: pink, black, and a graphic print in lilac, navy blue, and green tones. The pink and lilac models include a discreet pocket in the waistband for keys or small items.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Lidl presents: a functional basic at an unbeatable price

These leggings will be available starting tomorrow, September 1, in Lidl supermarkets throughout Spain. The sizes range from XS (32/34) to L (44/46). The single price will be 6.99 euros, which makes them a very attractive alternative compared to more well-known brands.

Consumers increasingly value products that combine design, functionality, and ecological awareness. In this case, the use of recycled materials reinforces Lidl's commitment to a more sustainable consumption model.

Ease of care is another strong point: they can be washed up to 104°F (40°C), but should not be bleached, ironed, or tumble dried. A garment ready to accompany daily life without complications.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Direct response to new consumer demands

The reception of this garment responds to a clear trend in supermarkets: offering useful solutions beyond the shopping cart. More and more consumers find at Lidl products that reflect their real values and habits.

Because of their functionality, material quality, and affordable price, these leggings could become one of the most outstanding new products. As often happens with this type of launch, demand could exceed forecasts.