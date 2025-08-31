On Friday, the branded device that thousands of women were desperately asking for arrived at Lidl

There are products that change the daily routine without us even realizing it. They go from being a simple device to becoming an essential ally at home. When they arrive at the right supermarket, they sell out within days.

Personal care has become a priority for thousands of consumers. It's not just about looking good, but also about saving time and enjoying comfort. That combination explains why a new product at Lidl is already generating so much excitement.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Lidl has a powerful hair dryer with advanced technology

The new Remington® Pro Air D5210 is now available at Lidl and has attracted attention for its excellent value for money. With a 2200 W motor and an airflow of 50 mph (80 km/h), it ensures fast and effective drying.

It features three heat settings and two speeds, as well as a cool air function to set the hairstyle. These options allow users to adapt its use according to hair type and the desired style.

The ionic ceramic ring is one of its main attractions, since it distributes heat evenly and reduces frizz. This results in a shinier and healthier finish.

| Lidl

Practical design made for everyday use

This hair dryer comes with a styling nozzle and diffuser. This expands the possibilities for use, whether for a straight look or more natural waves. In addition, it includes overheating protection for greater safety.

Its air filter is removable and easy to clean, ensuring greater durability and simple upkeep. It also features a hanging ring, ideal for keeping it always within reach in the bathroom.

The dimensions (4 x 10.6 x 8.9 in.[10 x 27 x 22.5 cm]) make it a manageable device that's easy to store. At just 19.99 euros, it stands out as an accessible alternative compared to other models in a similar range.

| Lidl

A choice that's winning over consumers

This launch has been met with enthusiasm, especially among those who were looking for a professional hair dryer at a good price. The combination of power, ionic care, and practical design has made it an immediate success.

Lidl's strategy once again shows that the supermarket knows how to interpret its customers' preferences very well. Offering products from recognized brands in its bazaar section is a formula that keeps working.

With offerings like the Remington® Pro Air D5210, Lidl strengthens its reputation. It's become clear, it's not just a place to do the shopping, but also an ally for everyday life.