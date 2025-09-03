Lidl knocked Zara Home out on Monday: the new item that's selling like hotcakes for €6.99

As autumn approaches, households begin to adapt to the new environment. Decoration with soft lighting, warm materials, and small details takes center stage. Consumers, always alert to new trends, look for beautiful, functional, and well-priced products.

In this context, supermarkets have gained ground over traditional decoration chains. Lidl, in particular, has surprised shoppers with a product that's already a sales hit, even though it was released on Monday. Its latest addition combines design, ambient lighting, and a price that's hard to beat.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Lidl introduces a small piece with a big impact

Since Monday, Lidl has put a decorative mushroom with LED light on sale, and units have started to disappear quickly. Available in several models and finishes, this high-quality glass piece is designed to create cozy atmospheres with its warm white light. Its original design, with gold, silver, or red/silver finishes, gives it an elegant touch that fits any style.

With dimensions of 6 x 8.7 in. (15 x 22 cm) or 5.1 x 9.1 in. (13 x 23 cm), depending on the model, this mushroom stands out not only for its aesthetics but also for its functionality. It operates with three AAA batteries (included) and features a six-hour timer that repeats the cycle automatically every day. It can also be turned on or off manually.

Lidl lights up with style without overspending

One of the main attractions of this product is its price, just 6.99 euros, well below what you'd find in other stores. Added to this is its energy efficiency, thanks to durable, low-consumption LEDs, ideal for keeping on without worries. Since it includes batteries, you can simply bring it home and place it wherever you like, with no installation or plugs needed.

These mushroom lights pair perfectly with earth tones, light woods, or warm textiles like knit blankets or bouclé cushions. They're perfect for side tables, shelves, or reading nooks. They add a magical touch without overwhelming and elevate any corner just by being turned on; it's the kind of detail that transforms that special place in the home.

This type of item is perfect for creating cozy corners in living rooms, entryways, or bedrooms, especially in months when natural light is scarce. In addition, its style makes it a decorative piece suitable for both everyday use and special occasions. It's no surprise that it's been selling like hotcakes since day one.