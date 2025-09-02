Yesterday, Lidl launched the garment that even Primark can't match: perfect for fall and affordable

With the arrival of September, the change of season starts to become noticeable in much of Spain. Milder temperatures and the first rains invite people to update their wardrobes with warmer clothes, but without being heavy or too thick. Families look for functional, comfortable, and affordable clothing to face the in-between season with style, but without feeling cold or hot.

In this trend, supermarkets have become a real alternative to traditional fashion stores. Lidl, in particular, surprises once again with an offering that combines design, sustainability, and a good price. Its latest addition for the season is already starting to gain prominence among the most practical shoppers.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Lidl presents: light protection for everyday life

Since yesterday, Lidl has added the jacket every family needs: a lightweight windbreaker for boys and girls. It's a light garment that parents won't have to struggle to get the little ones to wear. What makes them happiest is the price, just 8.99 euros.

This piece of clothing is a junior lightweight windbreaker jacket, ideal for cool autumn days. It features a raised collar and a full zipper, which includes chin protection for added comfort. In addition, it has side pockets and a water-repellent exterior finish, ideal for variable weather.

Thanks to its Bionic-Finish Eco treatment, the jacket offers effective protection against moisture without compromising respect for the environment. The interior is lined with recycled polyester, providing a touch of warmth without being heavy or bulky. It can be chosen in two colors: dark blue and white, designed to combine easily.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Comfort, sustainability, and low price: Lidl's great offer

The model is designed for boys and girls and also stands out for its quality materials: 100% polyamide exterior and 100% recycled polyester padding. It includes a high-resistance YKK zipper, also made with recycled components. All with the backing of the Global Recycled Standard certificate, which proves its sustainable commitment.

For care, it's enough to wash it up to 104 °F (40 °C), avoiding bleach, ironing, or dry cleaning. In addition, it can be tumble dried at a low temperature, which makes its maintenance easier. This combination of utility, environmental awareness, and practical design makes it one of the most complete proposals of the autumn.

| Africa Images, Lidl

Few things are more satisfying than finding those clothes that kids want to wear without complaining. If it also protects from the wind, withstands playground wear and tear, and dries quickly, it's almost magic. When it costs less than a menu downtown, there's not much more to think about: into the cart and straight to the hanger.