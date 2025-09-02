Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Logo en.xcatalunya.cat
Español Català
Smiling woman pointing at the Lidl logo while a crossed-out Primark logo appears in the background of a clothing store
What everyone wanted to start September has arrived at Lidl | Getty Images, Primark, Lidl, Dean Drobot, en.xcatalunya.cat
News

Yesterday, Lidl launched the garment that even Primark can't match: perfect for fall and affordable

Lidl does it again and takes the lead: comfortable, functional, and it has arrived just when it's needed most

Photo of Angélica Oyarzún
by Angélica Oyarzún

With the arrival of September, the change of season starts to become noticeable in much of Spain. Milder temperatures and the first rains invite people to update their wardrobes with warmer clothes, but without being heavy or too thick. Families look for functional, comfortable, and affordable clothing to face the in-between season with style, but without feeling cold or hot.

In this trend, supermarkets have become a real alternative to traditional fashion stores. Lidl, in particular, surprises once again with an offering that combines design, sustainability, and a good price. Its latest addition for the season is already starting to gain prominence among the most practical shoppers.

Two bomber jackets, one white and one navy blue, on a blurred store background.
Lidl has brought, since yesterday, the windbreaker that everyone will want to wear | Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Lidl presents: light protection for everyday life

Since yesterday, Lidl has added the jacket every family needs: a lightweight windbreaker for boys and girls. It's a light garment that parents won't have to struggle to get the little ones to wear. What makes them happiest is the price, just 8.99 euros.

This piece of clothing is a junior lightweight windbreaker jacket, ideal for cool autumn days. It features a raised collar and a full zipper, which includes chin protection for added comfort. In addition, it has side pockets and a water-repellent exterior finish, ideal for variable weather.

Thanks to its Bionic-Finish Eco treatment, the jacket offers effective protection against moisture without compromising respect for the environment. The interior is lined with recycled polyester, providing a touch of warmth without being heavy or bulky. It can be chosen in two colors: dark blue and white, designed to combine easily.

Lightweight jackets for kids in two colors, navy blue and white, priced at 8.99 euros, available in sizes 134 to 164, water and wind resistant, exclusively sold at lidl.es
The price of Lidl's jacket is only €8.99 and it will sell out very soon | Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

Comfort, sustainability, and low price: Lidl's great offer

The model is designed for boys and girls and also stands out for its quality materials: 100% polyamide exterior and 100% recycled polyester padding. It includes a high-resistance YKK zipper, also made with recycled components. All with the backing of the Global Recycled Standard certificate, which proves its sustainable commitment.

For care, it's enough to wash it up to 104 °F (40 °C), avoiding bleach, ironing, or dry cleaning. In addition, it can be tumble dried at a low temperature, which makes its maintenance easier. This combination of utility, environmental awareness, and practical design makes it one of the most complete proposals of the autumn.

A family with two young children in a messy living room, the parents looking tired as the children play, with the Lidl logo in the top right corner.
Parents will no longer have to fight to get them to wear the jacket | Africa Images, Lidl

Few things are more satisfying than finding those clothes that kids want to wear without complaining. If it also protects from the wind, withstands playground wear and tear, and dries quickly, it's almost magic. When it costs less than a menu downtown, there's not much more to think about: into the cart and straight to the hanger.

➡️ News