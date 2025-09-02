Neither Muy Mucho nor Casa: Lidl has had the fall novelty your home needs since yesterday

With the arrival of autumn, the home becomes the perfect refuge for moments of calm. Small changes in decoration make a difference and add warmth without major investments. In addition, countless people look for options that are directly related to the season and that are also functional and environmentally friendly.

Lidl hasn't limited itself to food products for a long time; it has become a shopping destination for clothing and decoration. Lidl is now pleasing its customers and is committed to collections that adapt to the seasons. Since yesterday, its new proposal for the home is already making headlines.

| Lidl

Lidl brings autumn style without complications

Lidl's new item is a set of decorative pumpkin-shaped cushions that combine style and comfort to transform any corner. The pack includes two pieces, one with a diameter of 8 in. (20 cm) and another of 11 in. (28 cm), perfect for sofas, beds, or armchairs. They're made of extra-soft bouclé, a fabric known for its pleasant and warm texture.

In addition to their eye-catching design, the most interesting aspect is their composition: 100% recycled polyester, reinforcing the supermarket's commitment to responsible consumption. Their autumn-inspired aesthetic fits perfectly with natural environments, earth tones, and cozy details. Since they're lightweight and compact, they can be easily moved or stored without taking up much space.

This autumn novelty arrived at Lidl yesterday and, along with all the features that will give your home a special atmosphere, the price is surprising. Just €9.99 for the set of cushions so you can enjoy the warmth of any space in your home.

| Lidl

Lidl's cushions are easy to care for, easy to love

This set stands out not only for its design and sustainable origin, but also for its practicality in daily life. Both cushions can be machine washed at 86 °F (30 °C), which makes their upkeep easy without the need for special processes. They don't require ironing, tumble drying, or dry cleaning, making them ideal for families with little time or children.

| Lidl, en.xcatalunya.cat

In times when consumers value functionality and price, Lidl once again positions itself as a solid alternative to specialized chains like Muy Mucho or Casa. This proposal fits those who want to renew their decoration without overspending and without giving up on design. It's an ideal option for those looking for that detail that makes a difference when the season changes.