Friday: the ideal tool for DIY enthusiasts arrives at Lidl—affordable and useful

Lidl has earned a place in many households, and this is not only because of their food, but also because of their bazaar section. Every week, the chain surprises with products designed to make daily tasks easier. Tools, small appliances, or accessories become essential thanks to their quality and competitive price, at just 24.99 euros.

Interest in DIY and home upkeep has grown in recent years. More people are looking for practical solutions to care for their gardens, repair details, or improve their homes. This Friday, Lidl is launching a tool designed for those who enjoy these tasks without complications.

Lidl brings the most desired: powerful and lightweight electric hedge trimmer

The star new release this week is a 450-watt electric hedge trimmer, equipped with a metal gear for greater durability. Its design combines power and lightness, which allows users to work comfortably for longer periods. In addition, it includes a blade impact protection system and a hanging hole, making storage easier.

This model is designed to cut branches up to 0.47 in. (1.2 cm) in diameter, with an approximate cutting length of 18 in. (46 cm). Its sturdy steel blade reaches a total length of 19.7 in. (50 cm) with a distance of 0.63 in. (1.6 cm) between teeth. These features make it a practical tool for medium and small hedges.

One of its strengths is safety. The hedge trimmer features a two-hand switch and electric brake system, ensuring greater control at all times. It also comes with a stable protective cover for the blade, which extends its lifespan and prevents accidents during storage.

A practical Lidl tool within everyone's reach

The hedge trimmer also stands out for its low weight, just 4.8 lbs. (2.18 kg), which ensures good balance and maneuverability. This makes it ideal both for those who already have experience and for those who are just starting out in garden care. Its sturdy plastic structure and steel blade balance durability and ease of use.

Comfort is completed with an integrated cable strain relief, designed to prevent accidental pulls or disconnections. With an idle speed of 1,700 per minute, it ensures fast and efficient work on all types of hedges.

The hedge trimmer is already available for online purchase; however, starting Friday the 22nd, it will be available in physical stores. This is a tool that promises to become the perfect ally for those who enjoy DIY at home and are looking for quality for less than 25 euros.