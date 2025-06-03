The zero-cost signing Álvaro Cervera wants for Tenerife

Sports planning never stops, not even when results don't go your way. Tenerife, after a season marked by uncertainty and suffering until the end, has started to look toward the immediate future. With relegation to Primera Federación (third tier) now confirmed, the sports management of the Tenerife club faces the challenge of rebuilding the team from the ground up, and in this context, moves in the transfer market will be decisive for Álvaro Cervera's new project.

The final stretch of the season has been especially tough for Chicharrero fans. The dream of staying in the division vanished in the last few matchdays, and now the club must rebuild to compete in one of the most demanding divisions in Spanish soccer, Primera Federación (third tier). The drop to the bronze division forces the club to be creative and effective in the market, betting on proven players and, above all, low-cost deals that allow them to build a competitive squad without compromising the club's finances.

In this context, Álvaro Cervera's role is more important than ever. The coach, who knows well the demands of promotion soccer, has already communicated his preferences to the sports management. According to Estadio Deportivo a few weeks ago, one of the most desired names is David Castro, central defender from Racing de Ferrol, whose contract is ending and could arrive on a free transfer, a market opportunity that fits perfectly with the Tenerife board's roadmap.

The 2024/25 season has been full of contrasts for David Castro. Although he couldn't prevent Racing de Ferrol's relegation, the Galician center-back has posted numbers that show his consistency and capacity for sacrifice. He has been an undisputed starter despite the difficulties the Galician team has suffered throughout the campaign.

David Castro's transfer history reflects a rising trajectory full of effort. After his time at clubs such as CD Numancia, Valencia Mestalla, Pontevedra, Céltiga, and Estradense, Castro has shown adaptability and commitment at every stage. In the summer of 2021, he arrived on a free transfer at Racing de Ferrol from Numancia and quickly established himself, even achieving promotion with the Ferrol side.

a signing that gets complicated: Eibar moves ahead

Although Tenerife's interest in David Castro was strong a few weeks ago, the situation has changed. The relegation of the blanquiazul club has notably cooled the deal, and according to journalist Ángel García, Eibar now has the advantage in securing his services. The Armero team, looking to strengthen their defense for next season in Segunda División, has shown real interest and can offer him the chance to keep playing in a higher division, which could prove decisive for Castro.

Meanwhile, Tenerife isn't giving up. They know that bringing in an experienced center-back with minutes in professional soccer would be key to facing the challenge of promotion. However, the reality of the market and competition from teams like Eibar make the dream of seeing Castro in blanquiazul more difficult.