He's a free agent: the signing Girona should make for Míchel

At Montilivi, sports planning for next season is already underway. After a year full of emotions in La Liga, Girona FC faces a transfer window where the balance between youth and experience will be key to consolidating Míchel's project. The Catalan club, which has recently opted for veterans with international prestige, knows that defensive reinforcements will make the difference in facing the new challenges that elite soccer brings.

In recent seasons, Girona has surprised the Spanish market with a very defined strategy: bringing in players with extensive experience in the top European leagues. Signings such as Daley Blind —formerly of Ajax and Manchester United— or the arrival of Arthur, formerly of Barça, have strengthened the backbone of the team, providing solidity and experience at key moments of the season.

The focus on experience hasn't only been in defense or midfield. In attack, Cristhian Stuani's leadership has been essential. The Uruguayan, a true veteran of European soccer, once again showed this season that he is much more than a goal scorer: His ability to step up in critical moments was decisive in avoiding relegation and securing the team's place in La Liga. This model of signings, combining youth and experience, could be repeated again in the next transfer window.

Jason Denayer, a center-back with international experience

In this context, Jason Denayer's name fits perfectly with the profile Girona is looking for. The Belgian center-back, 31 years old, is now a free agent after terminating his contract with Al-Fateh of Saudi Arabia and is now looking for a new destination to continue his career. Although he hasn't officially been linked to any Spanish club yet —not even Girona—, many fans and analysts see Denayer as a very interesting market opportunity for teams looking to strengthen their back line.

Denayer's career is impeccable. He was developed in Manchester City's youth academy, where he made his debut after playing for the reserve team, and has played in demanding leagues such as the Premier League, Ligue 1, and the Turkish Süper Lig. His time at Galatasaray and Olympique de Lyon allowed him to compete in top-level European competitions and test himself against some of the best forwards on the continent. In addition, he has been an international with Belgium in major tournaments, such as the European Championship and the World Cup, accumulating experience and leadership in high-pressure situations.

Among his most notable achievements is winning the Turkish league with Galatasaray and several national titles in Scotland and Türkiye. Denayer is known for his physical strength, his good aerial play, and an ability to anticipate that makes him a reliable defender, even when the match gets tough. He is 6 ft. 0 in. tall (1.84 meters) and his strength in one-on-one situations would be a plus for any team in La Liga.

why would Denayer fit in at Girona?

The arrival of a center-back with Denayer's profile would give Girona something that's always necessary in La Liga: Experience in high-stakes matches and a winning mentality forged on big stages. Míchel's team needs to shore up its defense after a year in which, at times, they have struggled a lot. The precedents with veteran players like Blind or even Stuani himself prove that, when the club bets on footballers used to the elite, the leap in quality is immediate.

In addition, Denayer is a player who adapts to different tactical systems, whether in a three- or four-man defense, which would fit into Míchel's flexible system. His knowledge of European soccer, combined with his maturity, would allow for a quick integration into the locker room and an immediate contribution both on and off the field.

For now, Jason Denayer's name hasn't been officially linked to Girona, not even in transfer rumors. However, his contractual situation —free after finishing with Al-Fateh— and his track record make many see him as a logical signing for the Catalan club. On Twitter, several fans have already floated the idea: "He's an obvious signing for Girona FC," commented user @Sergi288, citing the news of his departure from Saudi Arabia.