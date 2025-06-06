Bad news for Espanyol: Real Betis wants to steal an important player

In the world of soccer, the hope of staying in the top division can be overshadowed in a matter of days by transfer market moves. Espanyol, after a grueling season in which survival was secured thanks to decisive performances from their loaned footballers, now faces an unexpected threat that puts the continuity of one of their great revelations in jeopardy.

Espanyol, focused on their planning and with fans on edge

After securing their place in La Liga, the blanquiazul sporting management immediately began working on building the squad for the next campaign. Fans, who saw their team rise again in the final stretch of the season, hoped to keep the core of the heroes who secured survival. However, elite soccer never lets up, and recent news about one of the key names has set off alarms at Cornellà-El Prat.

The player who excelled in the final sprint of the season has been praised both in the stands and in the media. His youth, fearlessness, and goal-scoring ability have made him one of the most beloved footballers among the supporters, who dreamed of seeing him wear the blanquiazul jersey for another season.

Betis's interest and a missed opportunity

According to Marca, Real Betis has emerged as one of the main candidates to secure the services of Roberto Fernández, the young talent on loan from Sporting de Braga. Espanyol had a purchase option for 10 million euros, an amount that, for financial reasons, they couldn't execute before the deadline, which was this past May 31.

This situation leaves the Catalan club in a delicate position. With the purchase option expired, competition with other teams is now even, and Betis's emergence poses a major obstacle. In Heliopolis, the verdiblanco sporting management, led by Manu Fajardo, has already held meetings with the player's representatives, according to Marca, and is closely following the evolution of a market that is expected to move quickly in the coming weeks.

Betis, after the Conference League final and with their sights set on the next Europa League, is looking to strengthen their attack and rejuvenate the squad. Roberto Fernández meets all the requirements: he is young, has room for growth, and his performance at Espanyol—six goals and one assist in 19 matches—has been more than remarkable for a team in trouble.

Roberto Fernández, just 22 years old and originally from Puente Genil (Andalusia), has stood out for his ability to appear at key moments and his ease in linking up with his teammates in attack. His time at Espanyol has been brief but intense: he has played 1,500 minutes in La Liga, making a difference with goals and collective work, aspects highly valued by coaches both in Barcelona and Andalusia.

The striker, who still belongs to Sporting de Braga and whose transfer is valued at a 45 million euro release clause, is seeing his future turn into an auction for the highest bidder. Málaga, the club where he was developed, is also keeping an eye on the situation, not to sign him, but because they retain economic rights in the event of a future sale.