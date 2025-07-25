Gift from above: a top striker offers himself to Real Sociedad

Summer is moving forward without signings in Donostia, and patience is starting to run thin among Real Sociedad fans. Sergio Francisco's team, which finished an inconsistent season in attack, needs goals. The balance from the previous campaign left many doubts in the offensive area, and while there was talk of reinforcements for defense and midfield, the opponent's box remained without names. Until now.

Amid the market's lethargy, an unexpected opportunity could change the outlook. According to Matteo Moretto, a proven striker from English soccer has been offered to the txuri-urdin club. It's not just anyone: it's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, a forward with more than 270 matches in the Premier League, who just finished his contract with Everton.

A tall goalscorer with international experience

Calvert-Lewin isn't a prospect, but a proven player forged in one of the world's most demanding leagues. With 71 goals and 22 assists in 273 matches with Everton, the 28-year-old forward earned the respect of the Toffee fans for nearly a decade. His best season came in 2020/2021, when he scored 21 goals that allowed him to debut with England's senior national team, where he netted 4 goals.

Standing 6 ft. 2 in. tall (1.87 meters), his greatest strength is his aerial game. He dominates aerial duels thanks to his privileged physique and excellent timing on his jumps. He's the type of forward Real Sociedad is currently missing, a club with talent but without that figure who commands respect in the box. In addition, his status as a free agent makes him a very valuable option in a market dominated by inflation and limited moves.

Performance affected by injuries, but with much to offer

Despite his solid career, the English striker enters the market with some question marks. In the last two seasons, he has lost prominence at Goodison Park, both due to technical decisions and physical problems. In fact, last season he was only able to play 26 matches and scored 3 goals, a performance below his usual level. However, his talent is beyond doubt, and at 28 years old, he still has room to contribute a lot.

His departure from Everton, a club he joined in 2016 from Sheffield United for 1.8 million euros, marks the end of an era but also the beginning of new possibilities. The player's current market value is 16 million euros, but since he's a free agent, any club that bets on him could secure his services without a transfer fee.

The identity forged with Imanol Alguacil, who, in principle, will extend Sergio Francisco, is characterized by combination play, wing attacks, and offensive movement. In that context, the presence of a forward like Calvert-Lewin would offer something different: a reference point, finishing, direct goals. He could adapt well to crosses from Kubo, Barrenetxea, or Tierney, and be that resource who doesn't need many touches to do damage.

However, specific work would be necessary to adapt his style to LaLiga, where the pace is different from the Premier League. In addition, his physical history requires careful planning and ensuring offensive depth that doesn't depend solely on him.