Serie A wants him but he bets on Betis: Mallorca will have to negotiate

Preseason begins with multiple unknowns in Betis's and Mallorca's defense, while sports planning enters a decisive phase. This summer, the verdiblanca defense is under the spotlight, as the Andalusian club is looking for a center-back who fits its long-term project, and the name of a Sevillian footballer is gaining momentum as negotiations in the offices intensify.

The 2025 LaLiga transfer market has brought with it an unexpected battle between two historic Spanish soccer clubs. José Manuel Copete, Mallorca's center-back, has been one of the main protagonists in recent hours. His contract situation, with a deal until 2026, and his future projection have aroused the interest of both Betis and Valencia, in a deal that is already in its hottest phase.

According to journalist Lorenzo Lepore, Copete recently rejected an offer from Lecce, a Serie A team. The footballer, born in Écija, prioritizes staying in Spain and, especially, wearing the colors of an Andalusian team. Real Betis, with Bartra, Natan, and Diego Llorente as center-backs, is looking to complete the defense with a fourth reliable man. Copete would fit that young profile with room for growth that is so appreciated in Heliópolis, in addition to his status as a national player, without taking up a non-EU spot.

However, Valencia has burst onto the scene in recent days. According to sources close to the club's current affairs, the positions between those at Mestalla and Mallorca are much closer than expected, separated by just one million euros in the negotiation. This has put Betis on alert, as they don't want to fall behind in a race that could be decided in a matter of days. The pressure of playing in his homeland, along with Betis's sports project, will be decisive, although Valencia's offer is firm and highly competitive. It doubles his current salary.

Mallorca considers offers and prepares the exit: context and alternatives on the table

The Balearic club, meanwhile, is aware that this market is probably the last opportunity to make a financial profit from the center-back. Copete, who arrived at Mallorca in 2022, has been a regular starter and his profile has attracted the attention of several sporting directors. His strong performances last season and his defensive consistency have been key to the bermellón team's survival in LaLiga.

Mallorca, now managed by Jagoba Arrasate, wants to close the deal for an amount close to five million euros (5,000,000 €), although the final figure will depend on the multi-sided negotiations between Betis and Valencia. At the same time, the Balearic club is already scouring the market for a replacement, while considering the possibility of accepting footballers in the deal as a bargaining chip, a strategy that could facilitate the final agreement with the verdiblanca club.

In Heliópolis, Copete's arrival is being compared to last season's successful Chadi Riad deal. The goal is to add a defender who doesn't start as an undisputed starter, but who can grow within the squad's dynamics. Alongside Copete, Jacobo Ramón and Valentín Gómez have also been strongly linked, although neither has progressed as much in the talks.

Manuel Pellegrini, Betis's coach, especially values Copete's tactical ability and aerial play, as well as his versatility in a defense that will need depth and alternatives given a demanding schedule. The center-back could alternate between the starting line-up and the bench, without the immediate pressure of being undisputed but with the mission of consolidating himself in the medium term.