Xabi Alonso gives the OK: Florentino Pérez wants a top signing for Real Madrid

Real Madrid isn't being discreet in this transfer market. With the 2025-26 season just around the corner, the club has already added four high-profile names: Alexander-Arnold, Mastantuono, Huijsen, and Álvaro Carreras. But in the upper management offices at Chamartín, they know there's still a key piece missing: a midfielder with international stature who can lead the team's play after Toni Kroos's departure.

The void left by the German isn't easy to fill. Despite the emerging talent of Camavinga, Tchouaméni, and Valverde, the club wants a proven footballer with experience, personality, and leadership skills. According to sources close to the organization, there's a name that's been highlighted in red for months.

A desire that persists despite the difficulties

The player in question is at the peak of his career, has a contract with his current club until 2027, and is considered untouchable by his coach, who sees him as a key piece in the system. In fact, in several recent press conferences, the coach hasn't hidden his frustration when the player has been absent due to injury.

Despite this, Real Madrid isn't giving up. The club's sporting management believes this is the decisive summer if they want to try to sign him. The reasoning is clear: if his current club wants to get a significant amount for his transfer, this is the last reasonable opportunity before his value drops due to the contract's approaching end.

The numbers add up if Rodrygo leaves

One of the main obstacles, of course, is the financial cost of the operation. It's estimated that the transfer could be around €100 million, a figure that only Real Madrid or a handful of European clubs can afford. However, there's a plan.

The possible sale of Rodrygo Goes — for whom offers between €80 million and €90 million are being considered — would open the door to the move. The Premier League, especially clubs like Arsenal and Liverpool, have shown interest in the Brazilian winger, which could speed things up if he finally decides to leave.

The perfect profile for Xabi Alonso

With Xabi Alonso's arrival on the bench, Real Madrid is looking to further strengthen their tactical identity. The new coach wants a dominant team, with high pressing, intelligent possession, and control of the tempo. For that, he needs a midfielder who not only recovers the ball but also knows how to organize, distribute wisely, and lead quietly.

The player who fits that description hasn't only shined in his domestic league, but has also been crucial in European competitions and international tournaments. He is a midfielder with a powerful physique, exceptional tactical awareness, and a winning character. He also already knows what it's like to lift the Champions League trophy.

Guardiola doesn't want to hear about it

On the other side, the move is viewed with concern. His current coach, who considers him "irreplaceable," has already made it clear that he doesn't want to lose him under any circumstances. His possible departure would create a void that's hard to fill in a squad that has based much of its success on its balance.

Despite this, negotiations are quietly moving forward. Real Madrid keeps hoping, aware that this signing would be the finishing touch to a spectacular summer. The footballer Florentino Pérez dreams of seeing in white, and who could become the blockbuster signing of the summer, is Rodrigo Hernández.