Míchel gets serious and Girona sign another player: second division teams were fighting over him

The summer transfer window continues to bring interesting moves, and one of the most notable in Spanish soccer features a young right-back with a bright future. Coming from Athletic Club, this player has shown a high level in the second division (Segunda División) and now seems ready to make the definitive leap to LaLiga.

This promising defender returned to Lezama after a brilliant season at CD Mirandés. There, he became an undisputed starter, leaving an excellent impression thanks to his dribbling ability, speed, and defensive commitment. His performance caught the attention of several top-flight teams that have shown interest in him.

The return of a familiar face complicates his stay

Upon his return to Athletic, the player was included in the preseason and has taken part in some friendlies. However, his chances of getting regular playing time were reduced after the return of a full-back who already knows the club well and will play an important role in that position.

| @gironafc, XCatalunya, Canva Creative Studio

This is where Girona FC comes in. The Catalan side has shown great interest in the young defender and has held talks with Athletic over the past few weeks. According to the program Què T’hi Jugues from SER Catalunya, negotiations have gone well and the deal is practically done.

A loan with very strict conditions

However, Athletic has been inflexible on a key point of the deal: the player will only leave on loan and with no purchase option. The rojiblanca sporting management believes he is a footballer with great potential and doesn't want to lose control over his future.

| XCatalunya

Girona has accepted this condition, something other clubs weren't willing to do. Thanks to this concession, the Catalan side has secured the signing of the full-back, who in the coming hours will leave Athletic's training camp to head to Montilivi.

An ideal fit for Míchel's system

From Girona's point of view, the arrival of this player fits perfectly with Míchel's footballing philosophy. His attacking style, ability to join the attack, and defensive commitment make him a top-level addition for the Catalan team, which is looking to establish itself among the elite of Spanish soccer.

In addition, his versatility will allow him to adapt quickly to different game situations, which gives him added value in a squad that aims to keep growing. Meanwhile, the player views this loan favorably, knowing he'll be able to get minutes in the top flight and keep developing as a footballer.

One more step in his career, without losing sight of the future

From Athletic's perspective, the deal is seen as an investment in the future. The player is being offered a chance to compete at the highest level without giving up the possibility of having him back in a year. Everything is focused on closely following his development, hoping this experience will make him a more complete footballer.

His season at Mirandés was an impeccable calling card, and his attitude during Athletic's preseason has been flawless. Now the time has come for him to prove at the highest level what he has already hinted at in the second division (Segunda División).

The chosen one is Hugo Rincón

Although it has been an open secret for days, it's now official: the young full-back who will strengthen Girona on loan is Hugo Rincón. A deal with a future.