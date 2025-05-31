No time for regret, they're already working on promotion: Las Palmas is considering three coaches

Unión Deportiva Las Palmas is experiencing a period of maximum demand after a season that did not go as expected. The team, which has barely digested the mathematical relegation to LaLiga Hypermotion, is forced to turn the page immediately to design a reaction worthy of its history and the expectations of its fans. Without respite and with the need to return to the elite of Spanish football as soon as possible, the island club is already outlining the strategy for the 2025/26 season, with the search for a new coach as the main focus in the offices.

A future to be defined after a season to forget

The confirmed relegation of Las Palmas has dealt a heavy blow to the yellow club, which will have to reinvent itself once again in one of the most balanced and treacherous competitions in Spanish football: Segunda División. The last spell in the top tier, although brief, leaves lessons and scars in a locker room that has changed coaches several times without achieving the necessary stability. The season began with the hope of staying up, which evaporated amid coaching changes and a negative trend, especially in recent months.

Diego Martínez's time on the Canary Islands bench, singled out by most of the local press as a bet that did not work out, marks the end of a cycle. Now, with two matchdays still to be played and the team involved in international commitments —such as the friendly in San Antonio, Texas to internationalize the brand—, the board is speeding up the process to secure a replacement who can inspire and, above all, return the club to Primera División.

| UD Las Palmas

Luis Helguera makes a move: three profiles on the agenda

With urgency as a companion, Luis Helguera, sporting director, is exploring several options to lead the new project. As Canarias7 has reported, the names of Luis Miguel Ramis and Rubén Albés are among the favorites due to their proven experience in the second tier. But the shortlist doesn't end there: according to La Provincia, coach Rubén de la Barrera is once again on the island club's radar, an old desire of Helguera from previous transfer windows.

Let's break it down. Luis Miguel Ramis, current coach of Burgos CF, has proven to be a coach capable of stabilizing teams in complex situations. He arrived at the Burgos side in October and, with three matchdays remaining, has secured their place in LaLiga Hypermotion, something that has not gone unnoticed on the Island. Ramis has a contract until 2026, which could complicate the operation, although his profile is appreciated for his tactical reliability and knowledge of the division.

Rubén Albés, a free agent after leaving Sporting de Gijón, has been linked several times to the Canary Islands bench. At Sporting, he came close to the promotion play-offs before a poor final run led to his dismissal. Albés has already been previously linked with Las Palmas and is considered one of the young coaches with the greatest potential on the national scene.

Rubén de la Barrera is Helguera's preferred choice. With recent experience with the Honduras national team and Portuguese side FC Vizela, although without great results, his greatest achievement remains promotion with Albacete, as well as his time at Cultural Leonesa. De la Barrera stands out for his commitment to possession-based football, emulating the style implemented by Pimienta and, in his day, by Quique Setién.