Euphoria among Barça fans: Robert Lewandowski's message

Robert Lewandowski has completed his third campaign with FC Barcelona, showing that his goal-scoring instinct remains intact. At 36 years old, far from slowing down, the Polish striker delivered one of his most prolific seasons since arriving at Camp Nou. The former Bayern player has silenced those who doubted his performance due to his age.

Record-breaking season

The 2024-2025 season has undoubtedly been his best year as a blaugrana. Lewandowski has scored a total of 42 goals in 52 matches, distributed among LaLiga (27), the Champions League (11), the Copa del Rey (3), and the Spanish Super Cup (1). With these numbers, the Polish striker has reached 101 goals as a Barça player.

Although an injury midway through the season prevented him from competing for the Pichichi and the Golden Boot, which ultimately went to Kylian Mbappé with 31 goals, Lewandowski has proven to be among the most effective strikers in Europe. His ability to appear at key moments and his leadership have been crucial for the team's performance.

| FCB

The legacy that keeps growing

Throughout the season, the former Bayern Munich player has not only shown that he still has his usual instinct, but he has also evolved in his role within Hansi Flick's system. With less need for physical exertion, Lewy has made better use of space, become more involved in playmaking, and served as a reference point even outside the box.

Moreover, Ferran Torres has stepped up his performance, providing a reliable alternative to give the Polish striker rest in certain matches. Still, Lewandowski's presence has continued to make a difference, both for the team's play and for the group's morale.

| YouTube

A direct message to the fans

After the last match at San Mamés, Lewandowski wanted to speak directly to the Barça supporters. In a video shared by the club on social media, the striker appeared emotional and grateful:

"Hello culés, how are you? I have to say that I'm very proud of the team. I'm very proud of what we've achieved this season, and I think you're very happy with what we've accomplished on the field. Thank you very much for the support. See you next season. Goodbye."

The ending everyone expected

With these words, Lewandowski has made it clear that he will remain at Barça next season, dispelling any rumors about a possible departure. Despite speculation in some media about offers from Arab football or MLS, the Polish striker has reaffirmed his desire to continue competing at the highest level.

Barça, meanwhile, has no intention of parting with one of its main offensive references. With a valid contract and numbers that place him among the continent's top scorers, Lewandowski will continue to lead the blaugrana attack. He will do so, as always, by scoring goals.