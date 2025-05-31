He is not on good terms with Luis Enrique and is requesting to join Barça.

The transfer market is heating up again with a move that has surprised even the most informed insiders. A young attacking talent, just 22 years old, with statistics of a true world-class star, is considering leaving his current club due to a loss of prominence in recent months. The player, known for his explosiveness, dribbling in tight spaces, and powerful stride, was once one of the club's biggest bets, signed for more than 40 million euros. His initial performance confirmed expectations, but with the emergence of other talents and the arrival of a star from Eastern Europe, he has gone from being an undisputed starter to an option off the bench. According to sources close to the locker room, he has already held talks with the club's top management to explore a departure. His agent—one of the most influential in world football—has wasted no time, contacting executives from several leagues to gauge the market.

| YouTube: Mundo Deportivo

| Google Imagenes

The most striking part: Barça leads the race

Now, what many were waiting for. The club that has initiated contact and is leading negotiations is none other than FC Barcelona. Joan Laporta and Deco have already spoken directly with Jorge Mendes, and have received a positive response from the player, who would be delighted to wear the blaugrana jersey. Everything indicates that the footballer is open to landing at Camp Nou and competing in La Liga. This would be his first adventure outside his home country, and all signs point to the Catalan club making a significant effort to close the deal. His name? Bradley Barcola, the Paris Saint-Germain gem who could become the next big signing.