Joan Laporta uncovers Ronald Araujo's strategy: Barça takes action

The elimination of FC Barcelona in the Champions League semifinals has shaken Hansi Flick's sports project, but it has also made it clear that not everyone in the squad is connected to the collective goal. One of the names that has been mentioned most frequently in the offices at Camp Nou in recent weeks is Ronald Araújo.

The Uruguayan center-back, considered for a long time a pillar in the blaugrana defense, delivered a highly questionable performance against Inter Milan. He came off the bench in the second half, with Barça drawing an epic tie, and ended up lost in the two key plays that sealed the Italian side's qualification.

A European record marked by mistakes

This is not the first time Araújo has been involved in painful episodes for the club in Europe. Last season, against PSG, he was sent off early in the second leg, when Barça held a seemingly decisive advantage. That mistake marked the collapse that followed. Instead of redeeming himself this season, he has faltered again at crucial moments, which has set off all the alarms.

The most concerning aspect, however, has been his attitude. In his statements after the match against Inter, the defender avoided taking direct responsibility and suggested that others had also made mistakes. Many interpreted that message as a lack of self-criticism, which has been very poorly received in the locker room.

A farewell postponed since January

The doubts are not new. In the winter transfer window, Araújo had already tried to leave for Juventus. Iñigo Martínez's injury in the Supercopa was what forced the operation to be halted. At that time, the club and the coaching staff asked him to stay. He even signed a contract extension until 2031.

According to club sources, Deco then promised him that if he still wanted to leave in the summer, they wouldn't stand in his way. Now, with Cubarsí established, Eric García regaining confidence, and Christensen with a more defined role, coach Hansi Flick doesn't consider Araújo untouchable. The club has even initiated contact with Jonathan Tah's camp, the Bayer Leverkusen center-back, as a possible reinforcement.

The name everyone suspects

The feeling in the halls of Camp Nou is that Araújo has made up his mind. Although he keeps his composure publicly, he has already communicated his intentions internally. He doesn't want to spend another year on a team where he knows he will be a regular substitute, and he believes his cycle has ended. What remained to be confirmed was his destination... until now.

The major twist in this story comes with the news that Bayern Munich is after him. The Bavarian club has already officially expressed its interest and would be willing to pay the 65 million release clause. The German giant sees Araújo as the perfect center-back to replace Matthijs de Ligt, who is set for the Premier League.