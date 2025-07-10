Vinícius stirs up trouble on the bench by laughing after losing 4-0 to PSG

The early morning of July 10, 2025, left an unexpected and viral image at MetLife Stadium. While PSG thrashed Real Madrid 4‑0, a camera caught Vinícius Jr with a smile on the bench.

The gesture, right after the fourth Parisian goal, has sparked an intense debate among Madridist fans. Was it a nervous laugh? A moment of disconnection? The truth is that it has ignited the flame of controversy.

Growing discomfort after Vinícius's viral image

The Brazilian forward was substituted in the 65th minute for Brahim Díaz, with the score already 0‑3 against them. At that moment, he seems to shrink, covers his face, and seconds later lets out a laugh. The contrast between his gesture and the expression of his teammates on the bench, visibly affected, has been shocking.

| YouTube

Some supporters have protested with outrage. Others argue that it could have been a nervous gesture in the face of the collective disaster, not an intentional mockery.

Context analysis: defeat and team dynamics

PSG imposed overwhelming dominance. Thanks to goals from Fabián Ruiz (two), Dembélé, and Ramos, they sealed a 4‑0 that secured their place in the Club World Cup final against Chelsea. Xabi Alonso acknowledged serious defensive errors and admitted that the team needs self-criticism to recover.

A headline from As pointed out: "PSG play a different sport than Madrid... if they don't apply themselves, they're going to have a hard time." That gap in performance was also reflected in Vinícius, who was blocked by Nuno Mendes and barely made an impact.

In line with a discreet performance in the tournament—just one goal and one assist in 7 hr. 36 min. (456 min.)—it hasn't been the desired display from the striker with the most minutes in the Madridist attack.

Impact on his image and Xabi Alonso's strategy

The incident intensifies the debate about Vinícius's role at Madrid. The media pressure is increasing, just as coach Xabi Alonso is considering alternatives for next season. Young Gonzalo García, the tournament's top scorer in New Jersey, is already, for many, deserving of the spot over the Brazilian.

| Valencia CF, Real Madrid

On "El Larguero," there has been discussion about whether Xabi should opt for experience or bet on emerging talent. Mijatović even pointed out that "they could play together, there's no need to reinvent the wheel."

Nervous laugh or inappropriate gesture?

The debate continues between those who criticize Vinícius's attitude and those who see a defensive posture, the result of the extreme tension of the moment. In his defense, some analysts suggest that it could be a "misinterpreted gesture" in an emotionally charged context. However, the impact has already harmed his image among a fanbase that clings to responsibility in big matches.