Vinicius stirs up trouble again and earns Real Madrid's scolding: his contract renewal hangs in the balance

Real Madrid is experiencing turbulent weeks off the field. While the squad remains focused on their sporting roadmap at the World Cup, the truth is that the club's offices have had to address matters unrelated to the field. A simple move on social media has set off all the alarms in Valdebebas and has opened a new source of uncertainty around one of the most decisive footballers in the project.

a change on Instagram that doesn't go unnoticed by the executives

Just a few days ago, Vinícius surprised both insiders and outsiders with a gesture that quickly went viral. The Brazilian winger deleted several photos from his Instagram profile, including those in which he appeared wearing Real Madrid's jersey. The decision was not well received by the board, who quickly contacted the player's entourage to ask for explanations.

According to Josep Pedrerol on El Chiringuito, the club wanted to know the reasons for such a striking gesture: "Real Madrid has asked Vinícius's entourage what was happening. They told them it's a matter for the communications agency that manages Vinícius's social media. They say that sometimes they work more with the Real Madrid brand and other times with his own brand." The explanation, however, didn't fully convince all sectors of the club, especially because of the impact the issue had on the media and fans.

Upon perceiving the magnitude of the commotion, the reaction was swift. Vinícius put back a profile picture of himself in the white jersey, trying to ease the tension. As Pedrerol commented, "they backtracked because they saw it was drawing attention and that it led people to think anything, as if he was saying goodbye to Real Madrid."

contract renewal at a standstill and the club's concern

The controversy on social media has come at the worst possible time. Vinícius's contract renewal, which had seemed a matter on track for months, is now in a delicate holding pattern. Even though negotiations have progressed and only details remain for the final agreement, the situation has cooled after the latest episodes.

Pedrerol revealed that "there are still some loose ends to tie up to agree on Vinícius's renewal. It was almost done and almost settled, but they decided to solve it completely after the Club World Cup." The club prefers to take a few days to fine-tune certain details and, above all, to calm things down after the Instagram episode. Although both parties still want to extend the contract, the board remains uneasy about the player's entourage and their way of managing public exposure.

the importance of image and the impact in the locker room

At Real Madrid, they know that every detail matters when it comes to top-level figures. Vinícius is a key asset not only for his performance on the field but also for his global image. These kinds of gestures, even if they may seem minor, are scrutinized in the capital. Even more so in a locker room where competition and egos are always on edge, and where any sign of disaffection can have consequences for daily coexistence.

With a season full of challenges ahead and the transfer market always lurking, Real Madrid doesn't want any unpleasant surprises. That's why the priority is to finalize the renewal as soon as possible and avoid new controversies that could cloud the atmosphere around the Brazilian.