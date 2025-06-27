The party continues in Oviedo: first signing decided for their return to LaLiga

The atmosphere in Oviedo remains euphoric. The entire city hasn't stopped celebrating since the team achieved the long-desired promotion to LaLiga EA Sports, a return desired for decades by fans who never lost hope. The streets, bars, and every blue corner breathe joy. However, if there's something the carbayón club shows, it's that every step is taken with care, tradition, and a clear focus on the future. The latest event, full of symbolism, made this very clear.

Jersey presentation and a signing that excites the fans

The façade of the historic Teatro Campoamor became the epicenter of Oviedism last night. The club chose this iconic venue to unveil the jersey that will accompany Real Oviedo on their return to the top flight. The kit, under the slogan "Blue of history, gold of glory," represents much more than just a uniform. This year, the club is celebrating its centenary and the jersey pays tribute to its past, including gold details even on the crest, an aesthetic choice that connects with the club's greatest achievements.

However, the club had another surprise in store. In the middle of the presentation, the most desired news: the announcement of the first signing for the centenary season. The first to pose with the new kit was Brandon Domingues, the French winger who arrives after an excellent campaign in Hungarian soccer.

| Real Oviedo

Brandon Domingues, first carbayón reinforcement to dream in the top flight

Real Oviedo finalized the agreement with Debrecen VSC to sign Brandon Domingues until June 2028. The footballer, born in Grenoble 25 years ago, has proved to be a game-changing player, especially after his last season in the Hungarian league, where he scored 12 goals and provided 3 assists in 31 matches. This figure hasn't gone unnoticed by the blue sporting management, who were specifically looking to strengthen the wing with dynamism and goals.

Trained at Troyes, Domingues has international experience and the ability to adapt to different systems. The new signing, who has already passed his medical, was presented as the big surprise of the night, drawing applause and excitement among the supporters. "Brandon Domingues arrives to bring dribbling, verticality, and a crucial dose of goals to the top division," club sources stated.

An anniversary jersey and a squad under construction

The centenary jersey will be available for fans during the first half of July. The club wants the entire city to wear blue and gold on their return to the elite, with special discounts for season ticket holders. The excitement to get the kit is at its peak, in a year where every detail matters to strengthen the connection between the team and its people.

Meanwhile, the squad is still under construction. The signing of Domingues is just the first step in a transfer window that promises to be busy in the Asturian capital. The goal is clear: to consolidate Oviedo in the top flight and avoid the mistakes of past promotions. Talks with other reinforcements are progressing and more news can't be ruled out before preseason begins.

The carbayón fans face this new cycle with excitement, but also with the maturity that comes from experience. The centenary and the return to the top division have restored hope to a club that refuses to settle for being a mere participant. The signing of Brandon Domingues symbolizes the starting point for a project that wants to establish itself among the greats and write a new chapter of glory.