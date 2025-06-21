The video that'll make Culers emotional: Lamine Yamal's vacation with Neymar

For any footballer, vacations are synonymous with disconnecting, but in Lamine Yamal's case, they're also an opportunity to grow and surround himself with role models. After a demanding season, the Spanish international decided to swap Camp Nou field for the sands of Brazil, accompanied by one of his childhood idols, Neymar. His goal: recharge and return with renewed energy for the new season.

The images of personalized training sessions and physical demands have given way these days to much more relaxed scenes, but ones that are no less about soccer. If this young academy product has shown anything this summer, it's that he lives soccer even in his free time. This time, he's surrounded by the person he has confessed was his role model since he was a child.

Soccer and friendship at Neymar's mansion

The viral video that's exciting the Barça fans makes it clear: the main character is enjoying a different kind of vacation, at the epicenter of soccer spectacle. Alongside Neymar Jr., in the luxurious mansion the Brazilian star owns in Mangaratiba, both have been seen sharing moments of genuine connection. Far from the media noise, but always under the spotlight of social media, they've played footvolley together, shared the pool, and challenged each other in fun basketball games on arcade machines.

| Instagram

The images, published in both of their Instagram stories, show the young Barça player with the group of friends accompanying him on this Brazilian getaway. Among them are familiar faces from his circle and some of Neymar's friends, such as Joao Basso or Gabriel Fazzini. In all of them, naturalness and good vibes take center stage, showing that the admiration he feels for Neymar goes beyond soccer.

A curious detail that hasn't gone unnoticed by the blaugrana fans: on one of the most special nights, they exchanged jerseys, thus sealing a friendship that began as distant admiration and is now living its closest chapter.

a role model who inspires: the value of having idols in the Barça locker room

The relationship between the two footballers is no coincidence. The Barça academy product has never hidden that Neymar is his great soccer and personal role model. In fact, he hasn't hesitated to thank him publicly for his hospitality with a clear message: "Idol and role model, obrigado for everything. N1 always." Words that have been widely celebrated on social media, where blaugrana fans dream of seeing both of them together one day in the blue and garnet jersey, even though Neymar's current sporting future points to other destinations.

Beyond the symbolic, these kinds of encounters are key in the development of a young player. Surrounding oneself with footballers who have become legends at Camp Nou provides a different perspective, helps manage pressure, and allows one to understand the demands of a club that never stops seeking excellence. In the case of the main character, any extra learning could be decisive in a season in which even more leadership will be demanded of him.