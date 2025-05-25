Deco breaks his silence: 'Lamine Yamal never...'

The season hasn't ended yet, but FC Barcelona is already working intensively to define its sports project for the next campaign. After securing important renewals like those of Raphinha and coach Hansi Flick, Deco, the blaugrana's sporting director, has now focused all his attention on one of the most prized gems of the Culé academy.

This season has been exceptional for FC Barcelona, led from the bench by Hansi Flick, after a year without titles with Xavi Hernández. The German coach has revived an offensive and attractive style that had disappeared in recent times. This change in dynamics has been largely possible due to Deco's management from the sporting direction, configuring a balanced squad with young talents and established players.

In a recent interview with RAC1, Deco stated he feels satisfied with the balance achieved: mature players like Frenkie De Jong or Raphinha perfectly combine with young promises like Pedri, Gavi, Fermín López, and especially Lamine Yamal, of whom he highlighted his immense potential and ability to face great challenges without pressure.

Lamine Yamal, next step

Lamine Yamal has become one of the undisputed revelations of the current season. At just 17 years old, the player from Rocafonda has already delivered outstanding performances that have attracted the interest of European giants, like PSG, who have inquired about his contractual situation. However, Deco was adamant in stating that the young forward "isn't on the market" and is a key piece for the club's immediate future.

This season, Yamal has achieved impressive records, becoming an essential piece in decisive matches, showing notable goal and assist figures for his age, as well as significant influence in the most important matches against high-caliber rivals.

Lamine Yamal's true priority

Amid recent rumors about the player's alleged exorbitant salary demands, Deco stepped forward to clarify the situation emphatically: "Lamine Yamal has never asked to be the highest-paid player in the locker room. That has never been his priority", he stated. The sporting director added that the most important thing for the footballer is to feel comfortable and enjoy the club, indicating that his next contract will adequately adapt to Barça's economic reality.

According to Deco, Yamal's true value lies in his personality and natural leadership, aspects that make him comparable to legends like Messi or Ronaldinho. "He's a player who doesn't feel pressure, he has a confidence that clearly sets him apart from other players his age," he explained, also highlighting the surprising maturity he showed after the painful elimination in the Champions League semifinals against Inter Milan.

Besides Lamine Yamal's pending renewal, Deco spoke about the club's immediate future and its possible reinforcements. He admitted the need to incorporate another goalkeeper due to the advanced age of the current goalkeepers and mentioned Joan Garcia, currently at Espanyol, as an interesting option.

He also clarified the stance on some signings that were close to being finalized in previous seasons, specifically mentioning the case of Nico Williams. "Perhaps he was a better option a year ago than now, especially because the player didn't show much interest in coming to Barça," he acknowledged.